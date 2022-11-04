Best OnePlus TV In India: Ensure A Smart Viewing Experience Because Change Is Better

Best OnePlus TV In India: If you are also in one of those who love to arrange their home interior with smart devices. That time a smart TV also plays a very important role that not only decorating your wall or sweet spot they offer you a premium entertainment experience. And Oneplus TVs are one of the best choices that present you stylish TVs at an affordable price range, they give you Dolby Vision HDR that brings extraordinary color, contrast, and brightness to the screen, transforming your viewing experience.





Moreover, the OnePlus TV additionally allows extremely easy Bluetooth music streaming, gaming mode, and a familiar android environment for the best smart TV experience.





Also Read: Best Samsung TV In India: Enter The Dolby Entertainment Zone.





Best OnePlus TV In India: Popular Picks

Here we have listed the top models of OnePlus TVs from various sizes to give you the best purchasing options.





Buy Now





Immerse yourself in a new experience with OnePlus’s bezel-less design. It has captivating picture quality that will make you feel like you’re in every scene. Inherited from the Q1 series, you can now control your TV by simply using your phone. From Type Sync to Quick App Switch, you can do it all through the OnePlus Connect app. OnePlus TV 32 Inch Price: Rs 14,999.







Buy Now





OnePlus Bezel-less design smart TV comes with Alexa and Google assistance to work smartly and this smart TV is having more outstanding features like OnePlus connect ecosystem, Chromecast, miracast, DLNA, and auto low latency mode. Moreover, you will get supported apps like Netflix, Youtube, Prime Video, Hotstar, SonyLiv, Hungama, JioCinema, Zee5, Eros Now, and Oxygen Play to enhance your home entertainment. OnePlus TV 43 inches Price: Rs 26,999.

Buy Now





OnePlus smart TV has outstanding features like android TV 10, hands-free voice control, google assistant, OnePlus connect 2.0, OxygenPlay 2.0, data saver plus, kids mode, and game mode. The OnePlus TV delivers booming stereo and a well-balanced sound profile for a cinematic sound experience. This TV can easily connect to a set-top box, Blu-Ray players, and gaming console with 3 HDMI ports, and hard drives & other USB devices can connect with 2 USB ports. 50 Inch OnePlus Smart TV Price: Rs 36,999.





Read More: Best Sony TVs In India 2022: Choose Finest 4K HD Display To Experience Sharp And Clearer View.





Buy Now





OnePlus TV presents you multi-connectivity features like 3 HDMI ports to connect set-top box, Blu-Ray players, gaming consoles, and 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices. With other smart features, you will enjoy android TV 10, hands-free voice control, google assistant, OnePlus connect 2.0, OxygenPlay 2.0, data saver plus, kids mode, and game mode. 55 Inch OnePlus TV Price: Rs 42,999.





Buy Now





Enjoy immersive viewing with the OnePlus TV, a bezel-less display that makes it sleek, stylish, and stunning. With their Dolby vision and Dobly Audio enjoy a full cinematic experience because the OnePlus TV delivers booming stereo, a well-balanced sound profile, and an expansive sound field. 65 Inches OnePlus LED TV Price: Rs 61,999.











Explore more OnePlus TVs here:





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.