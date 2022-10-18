Best Mi TV In India: Don’t Compromise With 4K Experience When You Can Have Everything

Best Mi TV In India: Choosing the best smart TV with all the latest features on a budget is no less than a battle. A smart TV that has Alexa, Google assistance, a high-resolution display, Dolby sound, and many more basically comes at high prices. But Mi TV gives you chance to purchase all of the above-featured Mi TV with a 4K ultra display, streaming option, Dolby, Goggle assistance, and many more features at a very affordable price.





These smart TVs are available in various sizes and designs that are going to give you an experience like a theater. Moreover, on these Mi TV you can save up to 50% off, so now don’t compromise with a 4K experience when you can have everything at a great price.





Best Mi TV In India: Popular Picks

Here we have picked a few finest options for Mi TV to make your entertainment experience fabulous.









Mi 32 inch smart TV is sufficient size for a small or medium size room. This smart TV has features like Android TV 1, universal search, kids mode with parental lock, okay Google and Chromecast supporting Apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and many more. Mi 32 Inch Smart TV Price: Rs 12,999.











Mi 40 inch smart TV comes with an impressive 93% screen-to-body ratio, there's more room for your entertainment, and has an immersive design with a wider viewing angle that takes you across the horizon with each scene. Wake your TV in under 5 seconds and ensure you stay on track with your favorite content. Mi 40 Inch Smart TV Price: Rs 19,999.









Mi smart TV features built-in Wi-Fi, a patch wall, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, and more. This Android 9.0 TV has Google Assistant to make your work easier, and kids mode with parental lock. With Mi smart TV you will get 3 HDMI ports to connect a set-top box, Blu-ray speakers, or a gaming console, 2 USB ports to connect hard drives or other USB devices, 3.5mm Jack to connect your Audio devices, and 1 LAN port. Mi 43 Inch Smart TV Price: Rs 30,926.





Mi smart TV is built-in with Chromecast that effortlessly casts photos, videos, and music from your favorite device to the TV. This smart TV has high-quality audio to take you in with truly immersive technology from Dolby and a bezel-less full-screen to experience a premium aesthetic to elevate your home decor. Mi 50 Inch Smart TV Price: Rs 39,999.















Mi large smart TV is designed for the Audiophile to complete your entertainment experience. With this 55 inch smart TV you will get your personal hands-free assistant to control your smart home devices. Moreover, you can watch the best of originals, classic movies, music, and all-time popular series at one destination. Mi 55 Inch Smart TV Price: Rs 36,999.







Mi smart QLED TV is combined with a 4K display to give you pure colors and an enhanced display. The glossy metallic frame sports elegant diamond-cut edges and laser-cut engraving and 30W audio with 6 speakers give you high-fidelity audio and a premium listening experience. Mi 75 Inch Smart TV Price: Rs 1,29,999.









Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.