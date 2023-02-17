5 Best Mi TV 55 Inch In India: Total Entertainment Package At Affordable Prices

Best Mi TV 55 Inch In India: Mi entered the smart TV industry in 2013. Just like smartphones and laptops, Mi Smart TV is also cost-effective and offers great performance despite its affordable price. The Mi TV 55 inch not only offers an immersive video and audio experience and looks premium. Mi LED TV runs on Android and allows you to stream your favorite videos, series, and movies using various applications such as YouTube and Netflix.





These televisions boasting cutting-edge displays with top resolutions and elegant looks can amaze you.





Best Mi TV 55 Inch In India

You can consider Mi smart TV as the best TV that doesn’t carry a heavy Mi TV price tag which means you can save some bucks. With our sniffed list of the best Mi TV 55 inch in India, you can choose the right model for your family time and sweet spot.









Mi 55 Inches 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV - 26% off

Mi TV 55 inch is designed for the Audiophile to complete your entertainment experience. With this 55 inch TV, you will get your hands-free assistant to control your smart home devices.



Moreover, you can watch the best of originals, classic movies, music, and all-time popular series at one destination on your designer Mi smart TV. Mi TV Price: Rs 36,999.





MI 55 inch 4K Ultra Android TV - 33% off

Mi TV 55 inch gives you a bezel-less full-screen experience with a premium aesthetic to elevate your home decor.



You can use your voice to search for shows, control your TV, plan your day, and more on your Mi LED TV. Mi TV Price: Rs 46,999.







Mi 55 inch Q1 Series 4K QLED TV

Mi smart TV let you experience a wide variety of color range and marvelous detail with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG.



Mi TV 55 inch has a glossy metallic frame that sports elegant diamond-cut edges and laser-cut engraving. Mi TV Price: Rs 59,999.





MI Xiaomi 55 inch 4K Ultra OLED Vision TV - 50% off

Mi TV 55 inch offers a pure black experience to contrast perfectly saturated colors for a visual delight every time.

Get a smooth lag-free experience while watching sports, action, or playing your favorite game on Mi LED TV. Mi TV Price: Rs 99,999.







Redmi 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV - 27% off

Redmi 55 inch TV has impeccable visual clarity with over 8 million pixels for an ultra-high deﬁnition viewing experience.



Their Dolby Vision brings colors and details on the screen to life, Just as the creator intended it to be. Redmi TV has a ﬂuid display with intelligent frame insertion for blur-free visuals for sports and games. Redmi TV Price: Rs 39,999.





Best Mi TV 55 Inch In India: FAQ





1. Is MI Qled 55 worth buying?

Buying a Mi TV 55 inch with Qled display is fully worth it as this smart TV delivers good design, features, software, and all-around performance at a great Mi TV price.





2. Is Mi TV 4K worth buying?

Native Netflix and Amazon Prime Video along with 4K HDR support of Mi smart TV are some of the top highlights.





3. Which is the new Mi TV model 2023?

Xiaomi Mi TV ES50 2022 50 inch Ultra HD 4K Smart LED TV is now the latest in Mi LED TV models.





4. What is the average life of Mi TV?

The average lifespan of a Mi smart TV is 40,000 to 60,000 hours or roughly 4.5 to 6.8 years.









