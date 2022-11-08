Best LG TVs in India: Reliable Options To Buy in 2022

Best LG TV in India: TV is one of the best fun times at home for most of us and it is necessary to have a good quality Television, which comes with good pictures and sound quality. The market is full of options as there are a number of brands available in the market that offer a wide wide range of features and sizes.





If you are looking for a TV, then we suggest you choose the LG brand. It is one of the market leaders in the electronics category and this brand's TV comes with all the new age features like smart TV features, better sound, and an HD display for a better viewing experience. Here are the most popular LG TVs in India.





Best LG TVs in India

Get familiar with the top best LG TVs that are loaded with all the latest features and available in sizes.













LG is one of the leading TV manufacturers, this LG comes with HD resolution with HGIG mode for a better HDR gaming experience. The 20 Watt's powerful sound brings out the best audio experience.





LG is far better than other TV brands and making it one of the best TVs in India. This 32 inch TV is perfect for small-sized rooms and its magic remote is simply amazing. LG TV Price: Rs 17,299.







55 inch TV is perfect for medium to large-sized rooms, it is loaded with 3 HDMI and 1 USB port with inbuilt Wifi and Bluetooth connectivity. It is loaded with smart TV features like unlimited OTT apps with a 4K Ultra HD LED display with a 4K upscaler.





This LG TV offers sports alerts so that you will not miss any updates on your favorite sport. Getting the best gaming experience using a gaming dashboard and game optimizer makes it one of the best LED TV in India. LG TV Price: Rs 48,490.















This 43 inch TV is supported by Alexa and Google Assistant, it is loaded with smart TV features, and you can download unlimited OTT apps for unlimited entertainment at home. This 43 inch TV performs faster with 3 HDMI and 1 USB port for connecting set-top boxes and gaming consoles.





The display comes with an HD display for a better viewing experience and making it one of the best TVs in India. LG TV Price: Rs 36,950.















This LG smart TV comes with 4K ultra HD with 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports for better connectivity. It is loaded with smart TV features like Google Assistant and Alexa along with Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Sonyliv, and more with a magic remote with hotkeys.





The 20 Watt speaker with AI sound brings out the best audio experience with 60 hertz of refresh rate. It has inbuilt wifi and Bluetooth 5.0 for better connectivity. LG TV Price: Rs 58,990.















This 50 inch TV is best suited for large-sized living rooms and it gives you a theater-like experience at home. The 20 Watts speaker with Clear Voice Pro brings out the best audio experience. Its display comes with a 4K processor, a 178-degree wide viewing angle, and a 4K more upscale for a better viewing experience. It is loaded with smart TV features like screen mirroring and supports apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and more. LG TV Price: Rs 44,000.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.