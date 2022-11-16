Best LG TVs In India: Complete Your Entertainment With Ultra Dolby Vision And Sound

Best LG TVs In India: Tried searching for the best Television for your family entertainment time then you have landed on the exact page. Here we have shortlisted Smart TV from one of the well-known and premium brand LG which is famous for providing the best image quality. These LED TVs are available in all the required sizes to fill your sweet spot with full of entertainment.





LG TVs come with all the premium features and technologies available today, plus the brand has a great reputation for durability and lasting value over time. Moreover, LG TV can stream video on demand, play music, and do a lot more. This may include accessing your favorite apps, browsing social media, or getting sports updates. In most cases, a regular TV doesn't have any processing power, which means it can't connect to the internet.





Also Read: Best 55 Inch LG TVs In India: Connecting People With Fun And Entertainment.





Best LG TVs In India: Popular Picks

Here we have compiled the best-performed LG TVs of all sizes to decorate your sweet spot with full fun.









Buy Now





LG TVs have a thin bezel and stylish finish that work in harmony with your interior to create a better viewing experience. It creates more dynamic color and contrast, and low-resolution images are up-scaled and reproduced as sharper, more vivid images. With this smart TV enjoy flawless & multi-dimensional audio as the built-in speakers deliver sound from all angles. 32 Inch LG TV Price: Rs 17,290.











Buy Now





LG smart TV gives you chance to enjoy your content as the director intended AI sound for an immersive experience and easy control with just your voice. Smart Voice control via Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, and more, makes controlling your LG UHD TV easier and quicker than ever. 43 Inch LG TV Price: Rs 34,990.





Read More: Best Smart TVs In India: Spend Smartly To Make Your Home Viewing Experience Fantabulous.







Buy Now





This LG 50 Inch TV has smart features like WebOS, ThinQ AI, In-Built WiFi, screen mirroring, and supported apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Zee5, etc to make your family time more entertaining. It has Dolby audio to make your listening experience cinematic and comes with multiple connectivities for complete home entertainment. 50 Inch LG TV Price: Rs 52,990.







Buy Now





LG smart TV has an advanced image processor that adjusts color for richer, more natural images to enjoy the beauty of nature’s true colors on your TV screen and give you access to connected smart devices remotely from one big screen. With Dolby Audio, you can experience clearer, more immersive theater-quality sound at home on your TV. 55 Inch LG TV Price: Rs 49,490.







Buy Now

LG TV now features your profile, enabling easy creation and switching between individual profiles. The home screen can be tailored to give each different account personalized content recommendations, sports alerts, and quick access to favorite apps. 65 Inch LG TV Price: Rs 1,69,990.









Explore more LG TVs here:

Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.