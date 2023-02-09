The 5 Best LG TV Of 2023: Get The Visual That You Deserve

The 5 Best LG TV Of 2023: Planning to buy a smart LED TV? Go with the LG smart TVs. It’s a premium range of smart TV with a unique design, as it comes with a no-gap wall mount instead of a stand. Some of the features that you can expect on your new television include the Dynamic Colour Enhancer, a wider viewing angle, DTS Virtual X technology, a quad-core processor, and Dolby Audio.





LG LED TV lets you watch shows from your favorite streaming portals without any hassle. You can also use your smart TV to surf the internet.





The 5 Best LG TVs Of 2023









To know more details about your fav model of LG smart TV, scroll down. We have covered all the important details like specifications, features, and connectivity options with smart TV reviews to help you to pick the right one.





LG 55 Inches 4K Ultra HD Smart QNED TV - 31% off

55 inch LG TV's α9 Gen 5 AI Processor uses body and object enhancement to detect and sharpen people and things in the frame.



Click Here





Foreground and background enhancement maximize the field of depth for outstandingly lifelike image quality. This model of LG LED TV has multi-connectivity like 1 VGA slot to connect your laptop or PC, 1 AV input slot, 1 Audio output, 1 RF slot, and more. 55 Inch LG TV Price: Rs 82,890.







LG 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV - 31% off

This LG TV is the best TV for 65 inch TV that now features your profile, enabling easy creation and switching between individual profiles.



Click Here





LG smart TV’s home screen can be tailored to give each different account personalized content recommendations, sports alerts, and quick access to favorite apps. 65 Inch LG TV Price: Rs 1,54,410.









LG 50 Inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV - 27% off

This 50 inch TV can be the right choice for the best LG TV of 2023 that has smart features like WebOS, ThinQ AI, In-Built WiFi, screen mirroring, and supported apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Zee5, etc to make your family time more entertaining.



Click Here





LG LED TV offers you Dolby audio to make your listening experience cinematic and comes with multiple connectivities for complete home entertainment. 50 Inch LG TV Price: Rs 52,990.







LG 43 Inch 4K UHD Smart TV - 24% off

This one is the best TV for 43 inch smart TV options. LG TV gives you chance to enjoy your content as the director intended AI sound for an immersive experience and easy control with just your voice.

Click Here





This LG smart TV has Smart Voice control via Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, and more making controlling your LG LED TV easier and quicker than ever. 43 Inch LG TV Price: Rs 35,000.







LG 32 inches HD Ready Smart LED TV - 20% off

LG TVs have a thin bezel and stylish finish that work in harmony with your interior to create a better viewing experience.

Click Here





This LG smart TV creates more dynamic color and contrast, and low-resolution images are up-scaled and reproduced as sharper, more vivid images. With this smart TV enjoy flawless & multi-dimensional audio as the built-in speakers deliver sound from all angles. 32 Inch LG TV Price: Rs 17,490.





FAQ: The 5 Best LG TV Of 2023





1. Which is better LG OLED or LG UHD?

OLED TV has a significantly wider and better viewing angle when compared to 4k UHD LED TVs.





2. Which is the newest LG TV?

LG TV's new G3 offers improved brightness compared with last year's model.





3. Is LG better than Samsung?

Generally, both brands offer competitive features, with LG pricing their products at a slightly lower cost.





4. What's new for TVs in 2023?

In 2023, more advanced processors and improving smart LED TVs use artificial intelligence (AI) to boost overall picture and sound quality in 4K smart TVs.







Explore more offers on LG TVs here:

Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.