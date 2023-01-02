Best LED TV In India (January 2023): Raise The Bar

Best LED TV In India: Discover the LED TV on the market for exceptional picture quality. The LED TV's slim backlight technology delivers incredibly vivid colors, a modern design, deep blacks, and precise picture details. Take a look!

By Srishty Kumari
Updated: Mon, 02 Jan 2023 01:07 PM IST
Best LED TV In India | Image Source: Pexels

Best LED TV In India: If you wish to revamp your home entertainment in this new year 2023 then LED TVs can be your best choice. LED TVs offer exceptional picture quality, allowing you to watch your favorite movies, shows, and sports programs in HD resolution. Thses TVs are energy-efficient and can boost your television’s brightness to capture fine details and produce natural shades. Watching movies on a smart TV, virtually transports you, as you get a life-like experience through an LED TV. 


LED TVs are available from different popular brands and in different sizes like 24 inch, 32 inch, 43 inch, 55 inch, and more to fulfill your all smart TV needs. 


Best LED TV In India: Popular Picks

 

LED TV Price In India
 OnePlus 32 inches LED TV  Rs 14,999
 Power Guard 24 inches LED TV  Rs 8,999
 Samsung 32 Inches LED Smart TV  Rs 13,499
 TCL 100 cm (40 inches) LED TV  Rs 18,990
 LG 108 cm (43 Inches) LED TV  Rs 34,750
 Sony Bravia 50 inches LED TV  Rs 57,940
 LG 139 cm (55 inches) LED TV  Rs 47,990
 Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) LED TV  Rs 65,540
 Redmi 139 cm (55 inches) LED TV  Rs 39,999
 Samsung 65 inches LED TV  Rs 79,990

 

Check out these selected LED TVs that have Google Assistant, multiple connectivities, streaming options, Dolby audio, Vivid display, and many more. 


  1. OnePlus 32 inches LED TV - 25% off

Immerse yourself in a new experience with the OnePlus TV’s bezel-less design which is a great choice at this LED TV price. This smart LED TV has captivating picture quality that will make you feel like you’re in every scene. 


Inherited from the Q1 series, you can now control your smart TV by simply using your phone. From Type Sync to Quick App Switch, you can do it all through the OnePlus Connect app. OnePlus LED TV Price: Rs 14,999



  1. Power Guard 24 inches LED TV - 40% off

Power Guard LED TV Cloud OS experience built-in brings together your favorite streaming content on the home screen. 


Choose from a vast catalog of movies and TV shows from Prime Video, Hotstar, Netflix, Zee5, Sony LIV, and more. Power Guard 24 Inch LED TV Price: Rs 8,999



  1. Samsung 32 Inches LED Smart TV - 41% off

This Samsung LED TV gives you a new visual experience for your playlist. It has a 3D sound effect that drives multichannel audio to deliver a 360° cinematic audio experience. 


You can play your music and videos from your smartphone on the big screen and also can convert your smart TV into a quintessential PC. Samsung LED TV Price: Rs 13,499.


  1. TCL 100 cm (40 inches) LED TV - 54% off

TCL TV provides unlimited movies, TV series, variety shows, cartoons, and sports resources for you to enjoy non-stopped entertainment with your beloved family. 


This LED TV delivers immersive 5.1 surround sound with a Dolby decoder which optimizes the TV’s sound quality. TCL LED TV Price: Rs 18,990



  1. LG 108 cm (43 Inches) LED TV - 13% off

43 inch LG TVs which give you chance to enjoy your content as the director intended AI sound for an immersive experience and easy control with just your voice. 

Smart Voice control via Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, and more, makes controlling your LG LED TV easier and quicker than ever. LG LED TV Price: Rs 34,750.



  1. Sony Bravia 50 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV - 33% off

Sony LED TV has unique technology that expands the existing colors of the images to the reproducible colors of the TV and buying this TV at this LED TV price will be the best decision. 


This smart LED TV has Chromecast built to cast your favorite videos, and apps from your mobile device, in full quality. Dolby audio support gives you an impressive audio experience. Sony LED TV Price: Rs 57,940



  1. LG 139 cm (55 inches) LED TV - 40% off

This 55-inch LG TV is the best choice at a great LED TV price. This smart LED TV now features a slimmer design & minimal bezel that completes your home interior and my profile for personalized content recommendations. 


This LED TV has an α5 Gen5 AI Processor that enhances the LG UHD TV to provide you with an immersive experience. LG LED TV Price: Rs 47,990


  1. Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) LED TV - 34% off

The unique technology of this Sony LED TV expands the existing colors of the image to the reproducible colors of the TV. 

This smart LED TV upscales the visuals with 4K X reality pro even when the images are shot in 2K or full HD. Sony TVs give you chance to enjoy pure and natural audio with clear phase technology. Sony LED TV Price: Rs 65,540.



  1. Redmi 139 cm (55 inches) LED TV - 27% off

Redmi LED TV has impeccable visual clarity with over 8 million pixels for an ultra-high deﬁnition viewing experience. 

Their Dolby Vision brings colors and details on the screen to life, Just as the creator intended it to be. Redmi LED TV has a ﬂuid display with intelligent frame insertion for blur-free visuals for sports and games. Redmi LED TV Price: Rs 39,999.



  1. Samsung 65 inches LED TV -32% Off

Samsung LED TV has powerful 4K upscaling to ensure you get up to 4K resolution for the content you love. 


Enjoy every possibility of what you can do. Easily access your PC, Laptop, and mobile seamlessly on your smart TV. Samsung LED TV Price: Rs 79,990.




Explore more LED TVs here

 

