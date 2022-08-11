Best LCD TV In India: Get Familiar With The Top-Notch Options Along With LCD TV Prices Here

Best LCD TV In India: LCD TVs or a liquified crystal display television set utilize the light modulating characteristics of liquid crystals that do not emit light directly. Now before you hop on to the list of best LCD TVs in India or get familiar with the LCD TV prices, do you know what are the benefits of these LCD television sets? Typically, LCD TVs are known to perform better under brighter conditions owing to their anti-glare technology Along with this, LCD TVs are also more power-efficient than LED TVs. What’s more, is that these LCD TVs are known to encapsulate wider angles, ensuring a much larger display area. In fact, did you know that all LED TVs are actually LCD TVs that utilize LEDs for their backlight that can be set up in multiple ways so as to enhance the viewing experience?







Much affordable, has low power consumption, has a better viewing experience, and is highly reliable - now what’s stopping you to get an LCD TV for your home?





Rejoice as Jagran Top Deals offers you this comprehensive listicle on the best LCD TVs in India that can be purchased online in India:





Best LCD TVs in India: Spectacular choices with LCD TV prices





Hisense 32 inches Android 11 Series Android LED TV - 44% Off









Check out this 32-inch LCD TV from Hisense that comes in black color. The offered Android TV allows you to watch your favorite shows and movies from various internet applications like Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Oxygen Play, Eros Now, JioCinema, SonyLiv, Youtube, Hungama, and similar others on your television set. Known to offer a vivacious 720p video resolution, this Android TV comes with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB ROM. Moreover, this Hisense LCD TV is versed with a quad-core processor and an ultra-vivid high contrast panel. Hisense LCD TV Price: Rs 13,990.





Kodak 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Certified Android LED TV - 12% Off









Kodak comes up with this robust 32-inch LCD TV that comes in black color and is known to offer an incredible 720p resolution. Available with an A+ grade display panel, this 32-inch TV comes in a superior sleek appearance and is available with different functionalities like Voice Search, Google Play, and Chromecast. In addition to this, the offered Kodak LCD TV is versed with a Cortex A53 quad-core processor and is available with a number of connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, and USB. Kodak LCD TV Price: Rs 11,499.





OnePlus 32 inches LED Smart Android TV - 28% Off









Don’t miss this impeccable LCD TV from OnePlus that is compatible with Alexa and comes with features such as color space mapping, dynamic contrast, anti-aliasing nature, and noise reduction. This OnePlus TV has a screen/body ratio of 91.4% and is available with 2 HDMI ports & 2 USB ports. The offered Android TV is known for its bezel-less design and is available in the 6.5 x 42 x 71.3 cm dimension. OnePlus LCD TV Price: Rs 14,490.





Sony Bravia 43 inches Full HD Smart LED TV - 22% Off









Sony, being a trusted brand, offers this 43-inch smart TV that comes with an HDR display, which comes with an X-Reality Pro, and Motionflow XR 100 functionality. The offered smart TV is highly appreciated for its ability to offer a full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. Available with 2 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports, this 43-inch TV is appreciated for its ClearAudio+ technology, screen mirroring, and high performance. Sony LCD TV Price: Rs 34,990.





AmazonBasics 32 inches HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV - 50% Off









Purchase this impressive and affordable LCD TV from AmazonBasics comes with an in-built Fire TV, Alexa, and Alexa voice controls. The offered 32-inch TV is versed with a quad-core processor and is available with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB ROM. Along with this, the offered LED TV is versed with an A+ grade display panel, which ensures an ultra-bright screen, advanced picture processing, and dynamic contrast. Other features include display mirroring, reminders & timers, parental control, and data monitoring. AmazonBasics LCD TV Price: Rs 13,499.





Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV - 22% Off









When on the lookout for the best LCD TV in India, why not pick this 32-inch smart TV from Samsung? Available in a glossy finish, this Samsung LCD TV is known to offer HD-ready resolution (1366x768) and has a refresh rate of 60 Hz. In addition to this, the offered LCD TV comes with 2 HDMI ports and 1 USB port. This Samsung 32-inch TV comes in the 73.2 x 8.3 x 49.3 cm dimension and weighs around 3.2 kgs, making it ideal for small bedrooms or living rooms. Samsung LCD TV Price: Rs 17,790.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.