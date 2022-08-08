10 Best Android TV In India: Top Television Sets From Sony, OnePlus, Redmi, Vu, Mi, And Many More

Android TVs are meant to allow you access content of Android applications (that you typically access on your phone) to your television set. Services like YouTube, Prime Video, Hotstar, Netflix, and similar are easily accessible on these television sets because of the pre-installed Android OS. Apart from multi-compatible devices, these Android TVs allow you to handle home devices like lights or ACs with ease. Also, you can conduct video searches, enable phone-to-TV casting, and discover OTT content, offering you the independence to see whatever you want in your bedroom or living room.





So, if you are seeking the best Android TVs in India, take a look at some of the finest purchase options available online in India along with Android TV prices:







Best Android TVs In India: Top Choices





OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Android TV - 20% Off









Explore this awesome Android TV from OnePlus that comes in a screen size of 43 inches. Known to offer a full HD picture resolution, this OnePlus Android TV comes in black color. The offered Android TV allows you to watch movies and shows from different internet platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and similar others. Along with this, the offered smart TV comes with 2 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports. Available with a LED display panel, this 43 inch Android TV is known for its noise reduction, color space mapping, and dynamic contrast. OnePlus Android TV Price: Rs 23,990.





Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) Smart LED Google TV - 33% Off









Sony, being a prominent name, offers this superior-looking Android TV that is available with a screen size of 55 inches. Ideal for big living rooms/bedrooms, this Sony TV is compatible with Alexa and has a refresh rate of 60 Hz. In addition to this, the offered 55-inch TV has a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees and is available with 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports. Versed with an X1 4K powerful processor, this Sony LED TV comes with an in-built Google Assistant, and an in-built Chromecast, and is known for its vivid picture quality. Sony Android TV Price: Rs 66,490.





Redmi 32 inches Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV - 46% Off









Pick this superb 32 inch Android TV from Redmi that is versed with an A+grade LED panel and incredible picture quality. The offered LED TV comes with integrated 20Watts powerful speakers and Dolby Audio functionality. Moreover, this Android TV has 2 USB ports, 2 HDMI ports, 1 headphone jack, and 1 Bluetooth 5.0 (inbuilt) ensuring seamless connectivity. You get to access 75+ free live channels and access content from your favorite online applications like Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, etc. The display panel of this Android TV is made using an A+ grade LED and is known for its detailed picture controls. Redmi Android TV Price: Rs 13,499.





Vu 164 cm (65 inches) Premium 4K Series Smart Android LED TV - 34% Off









If you are looking for a big-size Android TV that you can place in your living room or lounge area, check out this awesome Android TV from VU that comes in grey color and is available with 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports. Versed with an in-built Chromecast and an ActiVoice remote control, this Android TV comes with PC and game modes. With an anti-glare screen that is 65 inches in width, this Android TV is bought for the panoramic viewing experience it offers. Vu Android TV price: Rs 52,990.





Mi 138.8 cm (55 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV - 30% Off









Mi gives you a chance to grab this stupendous Android TV that comes in a screen size of 55 inches. The offered Mi smart TV has a refresh rate of 60 Hz and comes with various connectivity options like 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports. Moreover, the offered Android TV comes with in-built Wifi and is known to support internet services like Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, and similar others. This Mi smart TV comes with a LED display panel and is available in the ‎124.2 x 24.5 x 72 cm dimension. Mi Android TV Price: Rs 34,999.





OnePlus 32 inchesY SeriesLED Smart Android TV - 28% Off









Check out this impeccable Android TV from OnePlus that will be ideal to install in medium/small-sized rooms in your home. The offered OnePlus Android TV comes in black color and has a refresh rate of 60 Hz. Along with this, the offered 32 inch LED TV provides you with fascinating visuals, Dolby Audio, bezel-less design, and impressive color clarity. Versed with a powerful 64-bit Android TV 9.0 processor, this OnePlus TV comes in the 6.5 x 42 x 71.3 cm dimension and weighs around 3.5 kgs. OnePlus Android TV Price: Rs 14,490.





Acer 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Android Smart LED TV - 39% Off









If you are in the pursuit of good quality and affordable Android TV, pick this 32 inch smart TV from Acer. Available in a frameless design, this smart LED TV comes with a 178-degrees wide viewing angle. You also get to use 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports to connect various devices and services to your television set. Moreover, this Acer Smart TV comes with 1.5 GB RAM and 8 GB storage capacity. Available with a 64bit Quad-core processor, this 32 inch LED TV is known for its micro dimming capabilities and digital noise reduction. Acer Android TV Price: Rs 13,990.





Toshiba 108 cm (43 inches) V Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV - 34% Off









Toshiba offers this full HD Android TV that comes in a 43 inch screen size. Available in silver color, this Android TV is versed with a REGZA picture engine, smooth motion, and high contrast. The offered Toshiba Android TV has an A+ grade display panel and comes with integrated 20 Watts powerful speakers. Available with a quad-core processor, this smart Android TV is compatible with Netflix, Hotstar, YouTube, etc. Available in the ‎37.6 x 7.9 x 23.9 cm dimension, this Android TV comes with a separate game mode. Toshiba Android TV Price: Rs 22,990.





TCL 100 cm (40 inches) Full HD Certified Android R Smart LED TV - 51% Off









Purchase this high-performance Android TV from TCL that comes in a screen size of 40 inches. This TCL Android TV has a refresh rate of 60 Hz and is available with 2 HDMI ports. Along with this, the offered smart TV comes with in-built Wifi, an in-built Chromecast, and voice search functionality. Versed with a 64-bit quad-core processor, this Android TV comes with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB storage space. Available in a slim design, this Android TV has a grade display panel and a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees. TCL Android TV Price: Rs 19,990.





Sansui 140cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified Android LED TV - 39% Off









Don’t miss this 4K ultra HD Android TV from Sansui that is known for its integrated Dolby Audio and DTS functionality. Available with a massive 55-inch screen size, this Android TV has 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports for uninterrupted connectivity. Available with a 4K UHD Android TV, this 55 inch TV is appreciated for its bezel-less design, crystal clear display, and wide color gamut. The offered Android TV comes with an in-built Chromecast and is available in the 135 x 18.5 x 81 cm dimension. Sansui Android TV Price: Rs 34,900.





Check out more Android TVs here.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.