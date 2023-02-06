5 Best 65 Inch TV With 4K Resolution For Spacious Rooms

Best 65 Inch TV: While 55-inch TVs used to be the most popular size, 65-inch models are slowly becoming the norm. They're a great choice if you have a spacious living room or bedroom and you want to get an immersive viewing experience with a large smart TV. These 65 inch 4K TVs come in different sizes, various display resolutions, multiple connectivity options, Dolby atom sound, and many more to give you a theatre-like experience with your own television.





But you are not sure if a 65 inch LED TV is the right size for your sweet spot or not? Then make sure to go through our suggestions and smart TV buying guide to make your investment right.





5 Best 65 Inch TV With 4K Resolution









Here you will explore some of the best TV with 65 inch displays and 4K resolutions from various brands. All TVs selections are based on smart TV reviews.





Redmi 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Android TV - 20% off

In the race of best TVs, Redmi smart TV can be the best choice for a budget that has an HLG feature that helps display high-quality visuals and an extended color gamut with HDR.







It would be best if you considered this 65 inch TV for Android TV 10 and Google assistance that makes it easier to control and make your entertainment more enjoyable. Redmi Smart TV Price: Rs 59,999.







OnePlus 65 inches U Series 4K LED TV - 11% off

Enjoy immersive viewing with the OnePlus Android TV's bezel-less display that makes it sleek, stylish, and stunning.



This 65 inch LED TV has Dolby Vision and Dolby Audio that let you enjoy a full cinematic experience because the OnePlus smart TV delivers booming stereo, a well-balanced sound profile, and an expansive sound field. OnePlus TV Price: Rs 61,999.







Sony Bravia 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart TV - 44% off

Sony Bravia 65 inch TV with 4K resolution has Chromecast connectivity that easily cast your fav videos, music, and anything that you want in your entertainment time.





This smart TV can upscale 2K images closer to 4K resolution images making them clear vibrant and natural. Sony Smart TV Price: Rs 77,990.







Samsung 65 inches Crystal 4K Pro Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Samsung 65 inch 4K TV has powerful 4K upscaling that ensures you get up to better visuals for the content you love.



Enjoy every possibility of what you can do. Easily access your PC, Laptop, and mobile seamlessly on your 65 inch smart TV. Samsung Smart TV Price: Rs 87,480.







LG 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV - 24% off

LG 65 inch TV now features your profile, enabling easy creation and switching between individual profiles.



This best TV from LG has a home screen that can be tailored to give each different account personalized content recommendations, sports alerts, and quick access to favorite apps. LG Smart TV Price: Rs 1,69,990.





FAQ: Best 65 Inch TV With 4K Resolution





1. Should I buy a 65-inch TV?

If you have a spacious place then you must consider a 65 inch LED TV that will fill your sweet spot with fun memories.





2. Does 4K look good on 65 inch TV?

If you still watch your fav shows on a cable or 1080p resolution then it’s time to replace them with 65 inch 4k TVs. On these smart TVs, 1080p or 4K resolution both look great.





3. What resolution is best for 65 inch TV?

The 65 inch smart TV needs a minimum 4K resolution for a theatre like clearer and more natural visuals.





4. How far should you sit from a 65 inch 4K TV?

You should sit 5.5 feet to 8 feet away from your 65 inch LED TV to experience proper 4K resolution.







