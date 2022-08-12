Best 55 inch TVs in India: Select from Top Brands Like Samsung, Redmi, Mi, OnePlus, & Other Leading Brands

Buying a smart TV is an easy job with the latest features, quality, performance, and many other things. But if your living room allows you to have a big size TV, then 55 inch TV is one of the best to choose. It is fully loaded with all the features and amazing display quality along with smart TV features.





They are majorly known for their sleek design with a pleasing appearance and high performance. You can access all your favorite shows, from the OTT platforms, and enjoy gaming on a bigger screen with PC connectivity. Let’s check out the best 55 inch TVs in India here from brands like Redmi, Samsung, Sony, OnePlus, and more. Select the best one as per your budget.













Redmi 55 inch Android Smart LED TV











This Redmi TV comes with dual Wifi and 5.0 Bluetooth for better connectivity. This 55 inch smart TV has 4K HDR for impeccable visual quality with more than 8 million pixels for an ultra-high-definition viewing experience. It has 15Wx2 speakers to provide a powerful audio experience at home.





The smart features support all OTT apps, with smart curation, and kids mode with parental lock. The Quad Core A55 provides an unmatchable viewing experience with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage space.

Redmi LED TV Price: Rs 34,999.







Sony Bravia 55 inch HD Smart LED TV







Sony is one of the leading television brands, this Sony Bravia Smart TV comes with 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports for connecting hard drives, gaming consoles, and more. It comes with a 1-year warranty from the manufacturer's end. The X1 4K processor offers you a noise-free and detailed boosted experience.





In this Sony Bravia TV, you will get complete parental control, it also comes with a classy stand with MGMT cable. This smart TV comes with an X-protection pro to protect your tv from dust, lighting, surge, and humidity.

Sony LED TV Price: Rs 63,990.







OnePlus 55 inch Smart Android TV











OnePlus is one of the leading electronics brands in India, this 55 inch smart TV comes with 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports for better connectivity. The smart features provide hands-free voice control with speak now option, data saver plus, kids, and gaming mode with parental lock.





The 1 billion colors with Gamma Engine provide the best display quality and it comes with a 1-year warranty from the manufacturer's end. The installation for the same has been arranged by Amazon home services.

OnePlus LED TV Price: Rs 44,999.







iFFALCON 55 inches Android Smart LED TV











This iFFALCON smart TV comes with an A+ grade display panel in a slim design. It comes with a 1-year warranty from manufacturer ends and it has 24 W powerful speakers for better audio quality.

It has the concept of clearing the darker picture, which enhances the black and white parts of the display. The smart features are loaded with Google Assistant for quick response to your voice command. It is one of the best Android TV.

iFFALCON LED TV Price: Rs 33,999.







LG 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV











LG is one of the leading electronics brands in India, this 55 inch Smart TV comes with A5 Gen 5 AI processor to enhance the UHD to provide you an immersive experience. They have added the features of sports alert and there is no need to worry about your favorite match as you will receive the notifications.





Enjoy the fast gaming experience by using a gaming dashboard, game optimizers and etc. Access all of your favorite series, movie, or more as it supports all OTT platforms.

LG LED TV Price: Rs 49,490.







Explore more 55 inch TVs here on Amazon





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.