Best 55 Inch Sony TV In India: Your Happy Place Is About Be Smarter

If you are going to purchase a smart TV, but getting confused about which size and brand is best for you? Then you should simply go with 55 inches TVs from the sony brand which wins the battle in the best smart TVs fight without any doubt.





For a standard master bedroom or smaller living room, a 55-inch TV is the most common size but for larger rooms, we recommend a larger TV, say a 65-inch or even 75-inch model, if you can afford it. If you sit closer to the screen 55 inch TV is enough for the best experience, you don't need as large a TV. Moreover, Sony smart TVs offer you features like Google Assistant, Alexa, 4k ultra vision, Dolby audio, multi-connectivity, and many other latest and smart features to give you a fabulous entertainment experience.





Best 55 Inch Sony TV In India: Popular Picks

Here we have listed a few best performed Sony smart TVs to enhance your viewing experience and to feel crispy dialogues with their Dolby audio.









The advanced imaging technology of this Sony TV allows you to view bright and vivid colors. This TV supports Dolby Audio for an immersive sound experience. With the smart home features, adjust lighting and control connected devices. Moreover, a classy stand with cable MGMT makes this TV look more luxurious. Sony 55 Inch TV Price: Rs 63,990.











The unique technology of this TV expands the existing colors of the image to the reproducible colors of the TV. This smart Andriod TV upscales the visuals with 4K X reality pro even when the images are shot in 2K or full HD. Sony TVs give you chance to enjoy pure and natural audio with clear phase technology. Sony 55 Inch LED TV Price: Rs 68,390.











Sony TV is coming with amazing features like Google TV, watchlist, Ok Google, Google Play, Chromecast, built-In mic, BRAVIA CAM support, and video call with additional features like Apple airplay, Apple home kit, and Alexa. This TV automatically switches into the game mode to minimize input lag and make the action more responsive. Sony 55 Inch Smart TV Price: Rs 85,490.





Sony Google TV comes with over a billion colors & giant gaming machine. See beautiful pictures full of real-world colors on a TV that's designed to keep you focused on the action with 4K/120fps, you'll enjoy smoother, clearer, more lifelike entertainment. It has 4 HDMI ports to connect a set-top box, Blu-Ray players, a gaming console, and 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices. Sony TV Price: Rs 84,990.











Sony TVs are compact in terms of design, it also comes with a multitude of features. This makes a smart pick for everyone. It has a triluminous display that maps a wider palette than most other TVs, reproducing every shade and hue. Sony TV access YouTube instantly with one click and seamlessly connect to the Internet with Mobile Data. Sony 55 Inch TV Price: Rs 71,765.











