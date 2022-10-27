Best 55 Inch Smart TV In India: Excellent Choices To Give You A Spectacular Viewing Experience

Best 55 Inch Smart TV In India: When your movie viewing experience is not as good as you want it to be, it’s time to get a bigger, better smart TV for yourself. With respect to popularity and utility, 55 inch Smart TVs are considered quite useful and superior. Why? Because, typically speaking, 55 inch screen size is big but not so massive that it covers your entire wall space. Especially if your bedroom or living room is medium-sized or bigger, 55 inch TVs are the best purchasing option.





So, if you are one of those who are seeking the best 55 inch smart TVs in India, we have shortlisted some of the best purchasing options available online:





Best 55 Inch Smart TV In India





Here, we have jotted down some of the most popular 55 inch smart TVs online. You can explore a wide range of 55 Inch TVs from reputed names like Samsung, Sony, Redmi, Mi, OnePlus, and many more. Check these out:













Samsung comes up with this amazing and exquisite 55 inch smart TV that is just perfect to keep in your bedroom or living room. Known for its compatibility with internet applications like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Hotstar, and many more, this Samsung Smart TV has a refresh rate of 50 Hz. Available with an ultra HD LED panel, this 55 inch TV comes with a crystal 4k processor and contrast enhancer feature. Samsung 55 Inch Smart TV Price: Rs 46,990.











Explore this astounding smart TV from OnePlus that comes in black color and is available in the 19 x 76.7 x 122.7 cm dimension. The offered OnePlus TV has 2 GB RAM and storage space of 16 GB. Moreover, this OnePlus 4K TV comes in a sleek and stylish design. Appreciated for its 178 degrees wide viewing angle, this 55 inch Smart TV comes with 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports, ensuring seamless connectivity. OnePlus Smart TV Price: Rs 42,999.





Redmi, in a short time, has gained immense popularity amongst customers. In a similar line, check out this Redmi 55 inch TV that has 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports. Known for its impressive refresh rate of 60 Hz, this 55 inch smart TV offers unmatched visual clarity owing to its 4K HDR. Applauded for its 2GB RAM along with 16GB storage, this Redmi Smart TV comes in the 124 x 8.1 x 71.5 cm dimension. Redmi Smart TV Price: Rs 39,999.





Don’t miss this stupendous smart Android TV from Mi that comes in grey color and has a refresh rate of 60 Hz. Available with 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports, this 55 inch Smart TV is known to provide 4K ultra HD (3840 x 2160) resolution. Moreover, this Mi TV has an auto low latency mode and is available with 2 GB RAM along with a storage capacity of 16 GB. Available with 300 free live channels, this Mi smart TV comes with hands-free Google Assistant. Mi Smart TV Price: Rs 46,746.





If you’re seeking a formidable 55 inch smart TV, why not choose this Sony TV? Available with a screen size of 55 inches and known for its vivacious visual experience, this Sony 55 inch TV offers seamless connectivity via 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports. In addition to this, the offered Sony TV has an X1 4K processor and a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees. Get this 55 inch smart TV is appreciated for its open baffle speakers and Dolby audio support. Sony 55 inch Smart TV Price: Rs 62,990.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are updated with respect to Amazon.