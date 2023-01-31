Best 55 Inch Smart TV In India 2023: Enter The Unrivalled Fun Zone

Best 55 Inch Smart TV In India 2023: Enhance your entertainment with these 55 inch TVs that offers all the modern features to give you immersive entertainment. 55 inch LED TV is basically a good balance of size and affordability with plenty of smart features that let you enjoy your favorite shows and films on Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Netflix, Disney Plus, and more. These televisions are available in different display types with a bezel-less design that will make your home interior more impressive.





So, without getting more confused, explore here huge options of the best 55 inch smart TVs in India with their specification, features, and smart TV reviews.





Best 55 Inch Smart TV In India 2023









Get here familiar with the top choices of 55 inch LED TVs that will help you to choose your right entertainment spree.





Sony Bravia 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV - 38% off

Sony 55 inch LED TV is coming with amazing features like Google TV, watchlist, Ok Google, Google Play, Chromecast, built-In mic, BRAVIA CAM support, and video call with additional features like Apple airplay, Apple home kit, and Alexa.



This 55 inch smart TV automatically switches into the game mode to minimize input lag and make the action more responsive. Sony Smart 55 Inch TV Price: Rs 85,490.







LG 55 inch 4K UHD Smart TV - 40% off

LG 55 inch TV gives you a chance to enjoy a fantastic gaming experience using the game dashboard, and game optimizer. Their α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K with AI brightness & 4K upscaling magic remote for universal control, point, click, scroll, and voice.

This 55 inch smart TV has non-4k content in 4k on large UHD screens to enjoy clarity and precision in every moment. LG Smart 55 Inch TV Price: Rs 51,290.







Samsung 55 inches The Frame Series 4K Smart QLED TV - 39% off

Samsung 55 inch smart TV gives you a chance to re-decorate your place anytime with the magnetic bezels that come in different shapes and colors.



Samsung 55 inch TV uniquely allows smart LED TV and soundbar speakers to operate simultaneously for better surround effects. Samsung 55 Inch Smart TV Price: Rs 87,990.





OnePlus 55 inches U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV - 28% Off

OnePlus 55 inch smart TV presents you with multi-connectivity features like 3 HDMI ports to connect a set-top box, Blu-Ray players, a gaming console, and 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices.

With other smart features, you will enjoy android TV 10, hands-free voice control, google assistant, OnePlus connect 2.0, OxygenPlay 2.0, data saver plus, kids mode, and game mode. OnePlus 55 inch smart TV Price: Rs 42,999.







Redmi 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV - 27% off

Redmi 55 inch LED TV has impeccable visual clarity with over 8 million pixels for an ultra-high deﬁnition viewing experience. Their Dolby Vision brings colors and details on the screen to life, Just as the creator intended it to be.







This Redmi 55 inch smart TV has a ﬂuid display with intelligent frame insertion for blur-free visuals for sports and games. Redmi 55 inch smart TV Price: Rs 39,999.





FAQ: Best 55 Inch Smart TV In India 2023





1. Is 4K worth it for 55 inch TV?

A 55 inch smart TV is perfect with the right internet speed to use their 4K technology.





2. Which TV is better for Android?

The Sony Bravia is the overall best TV (Android) on this list. These 4K TVs are equipped with UHD display, which also offers a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels for impressive picture quality.





3. how wide is a 55 inch tv?

The screen of a 55 inch smart TV is 47.9 inches wide and 27 inches high. The recommended viewing distance for a TV 55 inch LED TV is approximately 7 feet.





4. Is 55 inch TV good for the bedroom?

For a bedroom that has the 10×10 size, a 40 to 55 inch TV is ideal for watching.









Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.