Best 55 Inch LG TVs In India: Connecting People With Fun And Entertainment

Best 55 Inch LG TVs In India: Choosing a smart TV with the latest features, perfect size, and the better display looks easy but in actuality, it's not less than a war. But to make your purchasing decision easier here we have picked a few best performed smart TVs from the most likable brand LG with 55 inch size that are really going to add style to your home interior and spice in your entertainment time.





In general, 32 inch TV is best for small rooms and kitchens, and a 65-inch is perfect for a large living room or bedroom but if are having a master room or small lying room then 55 inches smart TV is enough to give you a comfortable viewing experience. Furthermore, LG TVs offer you features like Google Assistant, Alexa, 4k ultra vision, Dolby audio, multi-connectivity, and many other latest and smart features to give you an outstanding entertainment experience.





Best 55 Inch LG TVs In India: Popular Picks

Below we have listed a few stylish and best performed 55 Inch LG TVs with all the latest features to give you the best-purchasing options.





LG TV now features a slimmer design & minimal bezel that completes your home interior and my profile for personalized content recommendations. This smart TV has an α5 Gen5 AI Processor that enhances the LG UHD TV to provide you with an immersive experience. 55 Inch LG LED TV Price: Rs 48,490.







LG TV comes in a slim and stylish look to maintain your home interior and this smart tv also features My Profile, enabling easy creation and switching between individual profiles. The home screen can be tailored to give each different account personalized content recommendations, sports alerts, and quick access to favorite apps. LG 55 Inch OLED TV Price: Rs 1,04,990.











LG’s processor recognizes the quality of the original content and optimizes its clarity and sharpness. With their smart features keep everything in one place, monitor, and control home devices directly from the LG ThinQ AI TV. Their α7 Gen3 processor 4K delivers spectacular viewing and sound experience by enhancing content sources. LG TV Price: Rs 85,890.





LG TV gives you chance to enjoy a fantastic gaming experience using game dashboard, game optimizer & gig. Their α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K with AI brightness & 4K upscaling magic remote for universal control, point, click, scroll, and voice. It has non-4k content in 4k on large UHD screens to enjoy clarity and precision in every moment. LG 55 Inch Smart TV Price: Rs 51,290.







LG's α9 Gen 5 AI Processor uses body and object enhancement to detect and sharpen people and things in the frame. Foreground and background enhancement maximize the field of depth for outstandingly lifelike image quality. It has multi-connectivity like 1 VGA slot to connect your laptop or PC, 1 AV input slot, 1 Audio output, 1 RF slot, and more. 55 Inch LG TV Price: Rs 74,500.









