Best 50 Inch TV In India: With Dolby Audio To Add Memories And Crispy Dialogues

Selecting a smart TV for your smart home is a very difficult task, especially when it comes to features. But if you are looking to purchase a smart TV with a 50-inch size and Dolby Audio to enhance the sound experience, then you are landed at the right place. After so many searches here we have picked a few best-performed 50-inch smart TV with Dolby from brands like Mi, Redmi, OnePlus, TCL, and Vu to add crispy memories to your family time.





These 50-inch smart TVs with Dolby audio are ideal for a 10 x 10 size bedroom or living room to comfortably watch your favorite shows, series, movies, or music with an amazing sound experience.





Also Read: Best 43 Inch TV With Alexa And Google Assistant: A Smart Investment For Smart Homes.





Best 50 Inch TV With Dolby Audio: Popular Picks

Here we have picked popular 50-inch smart TVs with Dolby sound from brands like Mi, Redmi, Samsung, Vu, and OnePlus to make your entertainment time memorable with crispy dialogues.





Buy Now





Redmi has Dolby Vision which brings colors and details on the screen to life, Just as the creator intended it to be, and their Dolby Audio takes your audio experience to a different level altogether, with high-quality surround sound. With Chromecast connectivity, you can quickly cast photos, videos, and music from your favorite device onto the TV. Redmi 50 Inch Smart TV Price: Rs 28,999.







Buy Now





Mi smart TV is built-in with Chromecast that effortlessly casts photos, videos, and music from your favorite device to the TV. This smart TV has high-quality audio to take you in with a truly immersive technology from Dolby and a bezel-less full-screen to experience a premium aesthetic to elevate your home decor. Mi 50 Inch Smart TV Price: Rs 39,999.







Buy Now





OnePlus smart TV has outstanding features like android TV 10, hands-free voice control, google assistant, OnePlus connect 2.0, OxygenPlay 2.0, data saver plus, kids mode, and game mode. The OnePlus TV delivers booming stereo and a well-balanced sound profile for a cinematic sound experience. This TV can easily connect to a set-top box, Blu-Ray players, and gaming console with 3 HDMI ports and hard drives & other USB devices can connect with 2 USB ports. OnePlus 50 Inch Smart TV Price: Rs 36,999.







Buy Now





TCL AI-IN offers the TV on & off and connects with your smart home devices only by using your voice. With Dolby Audio you will enjoy the ultra-realistic, enhanced sound that will be going to make your entertainment time memorable. It has a dynamic color enhancement feature from a low color display to a high color display when playing videos and natural pictures. TCL 50 Inch Smart TV Price: Rs 28,990.







Buy Now





Vu Premium TV with panoramic wide viewing angle technique protects the picture quality through different viewing angles. Their in-built sound system provides large-size box speaker solutions adopting large drivers producing amazing bass and treble, putting you in an immersive surrounding environment. Vu 50 Inch Smart TV Price: Rs 30,000.









Explore more branded 50 inch smart TVs with Dolby here:

Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.