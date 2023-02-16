Best 50 Inch TV In India: From the many options, going with just one TV is no less than a battle. So, if you are looking for some options with great size and features but affordable in price then we will suggest you, say hello to 50 inch TV. These 50 inch smart TVs are from renowned brands like OnePlus, Mi, Sony, Samsung, and similar others with a sleek bezel-less design and modern features to make your selection process easier.





These 50 inch LED TVs are known for their robust construction, reliability, long shelf life, and easy installation. Here are some of the best TV options from 50 inch TVs with LED TV prices to provide you fabulous entertainment zone.





Best 50 Inch TV In India: Top Picks

To make you the right selection here we are giving you some top-notch options for 50 inch Televisions with excellent SDR peak brightness and reflection handling is decent.





Sony Bravia 50 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV - 28% off

Sony 50 inch TV is a unique technology that expands the existing colors of the images to the reproducible colors of the television.

This 50 inch smart TV is Chromecast built-in to cast your favorite videos, and apps from your mobile device, in full quality. Dolby audio support gives you an impressive audio experience. 50 Inch Sony LED TV Price: Rs 80,000.





LG 50 Inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV - 27% off

This LG 50 Inch TV has smart features like WebOS, ThinQ AI, In-Built WiFi, screen mirroring, and supported apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Zee5, etc to make your family time more entertaining.

LG 50 inch LED TV has Dolby audio to make your listening experience cinematic and comes with multiple connectivities for complete home entertainment. LG LED TV Price: Rs 52,990.





OnePlus 50 inch U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV - 26% off

OnePlus 50 inch smart TV has outstanding features like android TV 10, hands-free voice control, google assistant, OnePlus connect 2.0, OxygenPlay 2.0, data saver plus, kids mode, and game mode.

The OnePlus TV delivers booming stereo and a well-balanced sound profile for a cinematic sound experience. This 50 inch TV can easily connect to a set-top box, Blu-Ray players, and gaming console with 3 HDMI ports, and hard drives & other USB devices can connect with 2 USB ports. OnePlus LED TV Price: Rs 36,999.





Samsung 50 inches Crystal 4K Pro Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Samsung 50 inch TV has PurColor that makes watching films feel almost like you're there.

This 50 inch LED TV enables the television to express a huge range of colors for optimal picture performance, and an immersive viewing experience. Samsung LED TV Price: Rs 43,980.





Mi 50 inch 5X Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart TV- 33% Off

Mi 50 inch TV is built-in with Chromecast that effortlessly casts photos, videos, and music from your favorite device to the smart TV.



This 50 inch smart TV has high-quality audio to take you in with truly immersive technology from Dolby and a bezel-less full-screen to experience a premium aesthetic to elevate your home decor. Mi LED TV Price: Rs 39,999.





TCL 50 inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV - 56% off

TCL 50 inch TV gives you chance to experience a truly immersive viewing display via 3840 x 2160 pixels.

This 50 inch LED TV has unlimited content, so you can watch your favorite shows and movies and an unrivaled range of apps and streaming platforms. 50 Inch TCL LED TV Price: Rs 27,990.







TOSHIBA 50 inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV - 38% of f

Their High Dynamic Range delivers true-to-life images and makes everything vivid with details and colors.



You can also use your voice to find movies, stream apps, play music, and control the smart LED TV. This 50 inch TV has dual-band Wifi, HDMI with eARC support, Bluetooth 5.0, and all the connections you want. Toshiba LED TV Price: Rs 33,990.





Acer 50 inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV - 32% off

Acer 50 inch TV offers you a 4K ultra HD display to experience clearer and sharper picture quality. This smart LED TV has 3 HDMI ports to connect the latest gaming consoles, set-top boxes, & Blu-ray players, and 2 USB ports to connect hard drives & other USB devices.



Acer 50 inch smart TV offers 60 watts, and HiFi speakers, with Dolby Atmos to give you chance to experience perfect crispy dialogues at home. Acer LED TV Price: Rs 27,999.





Best 50 Inch TV In India: FAQ





1. Which is the No 1 TV brand in India?

Sony TV is one of the most reliable smart TV brands in India when it's come to the best TV.





2. Is 50 inch TV a good size?

A 50 inch TV screen is good if you are going to sit 7.5 feet away from the TV.





3. Which TV brand is long-lasting?

As technical engineers, smart TV brands with the highest longevity are Samsung, Sony, LG, and OnePlus.





4. Is 4K good on 50 inch TV?

A TV with 4K resolution shows good pictures on a 50 inch TV.







