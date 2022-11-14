Best 50 Inch LED TVs From Sony And Samsung: Get Set Go For Maximum Entertainment

Best 50-Inch LED TVs From Sony And Samsung: Television is not only for entertainment, the new age of TVs offers you a full cinematic experience at home. There are many sizes and brands available in the market with different price ranges. But if you are looking to fill your sweet spot with a stylish, branded, and perfect-fit size then you should go with 50-inch TVs from sony and Samsung TVs. Sony and Samsung are very premium brand that offers you all the latest featured Television.





These TVs present you a bezel-less design to fit perfectly, Dolby audio, and vision for a cinematic experience. Moreover, having a smart LED television has various benefits, like Apps, streaming and casting, recommendations, smart home control, and many more to make your family time more enjoyable.





Also Read: Best Sony TVs With OLED, LED, And Ultra HD Display To Make Your Home Smarter For A Change.





Best 50-Inch Sony LED TVs: Top Picks

Here we have picked the best performing sony LED TVs from 55 Inch to fill your sweet spot with memories.









Buy Now





Sony’s unique technology expands the existing colors of the images to the reproducible colors of the TV. Chromecast is built-in to cast your favorite videos, and apps from your mobile device, in full quality. Dolby audio support gives you an impressive audio experience. 50 Inch Sony TV Price: Rs 61,999.















Buy Now





Sony Bravia is amazing series that provides you with outstanding features like Google TV, voice search, Google play, Chromecast, Netflix, and HDR gaming, with additional features like Apple Airplay, Apple home kit, and Alexa. Their narrow bezel gives this 4K HDR TV refined looks. 50 Inch Sony TV Price: Rs 73,000.







Buy Now





Experience exquisite detail and texture on this full HD TV. Everything you watch is refined to ensure minimum noise and maximum impact. With High Dynamic Range, detail lost in the darkest and brightest areas of a picture is preserved, giving a much more dynamic look. This Sony TV brings your movies and music to life. 50 Inch Sony TV Price: Rs 49,999.





Read More: Best Samsung TV In India: Enter The Dolby Entertainment Zone.





Best 50-Inch Samsung LED TVs: Popular Picks

Below we have shortlisted some of the top choices from Samsung to give you the best purchasing options.





Buy Now





Samsung’s sleek and elegant design draws you to the purest picture. This TV is crafted with an effortless minimalistic style from every angle and a boundless design that sets new standards. And their PurColor makes watching films feel almost like you're there. It enables the TV to express a huge range of colors for optimal picture performance, and an immersive viewing experience. 50-inch Samsung TV Price: Rs 43,980.







Buy Now





Samsung’s elegant, modern design blends flawlessly to elevate your home decor. It automatically adjusts the brightness and color of your display to protect your eyes and uniquely allows TV and soundbar speakers to operate simultaneously for better surround effect. You can also easily upload and exhibit your own photography or a new family portrait. 50-inch Samsung TV Price: Rs 73,990.









Explore more branded LED TVs here:

Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.