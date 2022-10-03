Best 43 Inch TV With Alexa And Google Assistant: A Smart Investment For Smart Homes

Choosing a smart TV with the perfect size and features for your smart home is no less than a battle. A 32-inch smart tv can be too small for your living room and a 55-inch can be too large. That time a 43-inch size can be the best choice to focus on your sweet spot. 43-inch smart TVs are now replete with all the latest features that you have never seen before. Well! To give you the best purchasing options here we have shortlisted a few bestseller 43-inch smart TVs with the latest features to fulfill your all smart needs and to give you the best entertainment experience.







This smart TV has Alexa and Google assistance to work effortlessly and access many channels that offer TV programs, movies, and music without the need to connect a TV antenna or subscribe to a cable/satellite service which proves a smart investment for the smart home.





Best 43 Inch Smart TV With Alexa And Google Assistant: Top Picks

Below we have selected a few high-performance smart TV Alexa and Google assistance features from brands like OnePlus, Redmi, Vu, Samsung, and Mi to make your Tv smarter.





OnePlus Bezel-less design smart TV comes with Alexa and Google assistance to work smartly and this smart TV is having more outstanding features like OnePlus connect ecosystem, Chromecast, Miracast, DLNA, and auto low latency mode. Moreover, you will get supported apps like Netflix, Youtube, Prime Video, Hotstar, SonyLiv, Hungama, JioCinema, Zee5, Eros Now, and Oxygen Play to enhance your home entertainment. OnePlus 43 inches Smart TV Price: Rs 26,999.





Redmi TV has a Dolby vision that brings colors and details onscreen to life, just as the creators intended, and their dynamic audio experience which allows you to enjoy your favorite content in high-quality audio. With Redmi TV you can use your voice to search for shows, control your TV, plan your day, and more. Just ask Google. Redmi 43 inches Smart TV Price: Rs 24,999.





Samsung TV has one billion true colors technology that brings reality to your TV screen with colors represented in their actual state and their adaptive sound fine-tuned to your content by optimizing sound based on real-time scene analysis. This smart TV has multiple voice assistants like Google Assistant, Alexa, and Bixby to access a more convenient and connected ecosystem. Samsung 43 inches Smart TV Price: Rs 30,970.





Mi smart TV features built-in Wi-Fi, a patch wall, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, and more. This Android 9.0 TV has Google Assistant to make your work easier, kids mode with parental lock. With Mi smart TV you will get 3 HDMI ports to connect a set-top box, Blu-ray speakers, or a gaming console, 2 USB ports to connect hard drives or other USB devices, 3.5mm Jack to connect your Audio devices, and 1 LAN port. Mi 43 inches Smart TV Price: Rs 30,926.







Vu 4K TV comes with a 10-Bit panel offers a wide color gamut than the 8-Bit panel, and displays up to 1.07 billion colors. It has an optical panel with IPS Technology that enhances light reflection by 40% elaborating picture brightness and wide viewing angle. With magic remote control, It is very easy to control your entertainment by simply clicking, scrolling, or by using the unique AI Voice speech recognition technology. Vu 43 inches Smart TV Price: Rs 23,990.











