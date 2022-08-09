Best 43 inch Smart TV in India: Upgrade Your Viewing Experience

TV is a must-have product of every home, and the size majorly depends on the room, but 43-inch TVs are perfect for small to medium rooms. Selecting the best brand and features nowadays is not an easy task, as there are lots of brands available in the market claiming they are the best.





Here we are giving you details from the top brands like Samsung, LG, Mi, Sony, OnePlus, and more with all the latest features that are available under an affordable price range. Select the best 43 inch smart TV in India from here.













Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV









Samsung is one of the leading electronics brands and this 43-inch 4K series smart LED TV comes with 3 HDMI and 1 USB port to connect a set-up box or a gaming console. It comes with an air slim design, one billion colors, auto gaming mode, and more.





It comes with a 1-year manufacturer warranty with smart features that supports all leading OTT platforms. It has a crystal processor of 4K to experience more lifelike colors.

Samsung TV Price: Rs 32,990.





Features:

Crystal 4K display with billion true colors

3-side bezel-less design.

It comes with a Powerful speaker of 20W with Dolby Digital Plus.





LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV









This LG 43-inch smart TV comes with 4K ultra HD (3840x2160) with 2 HDMI and 1 USB port to connect the set-up box or gaming console. It has smart TV features like WebOS smart TV, built-in Google Assistant, and Alexa, Apple Airplay 2& Homekit.





It comes with a 1-year comprehensive warranty and also supports all OTT platforms.

LG 43 TV Price: Rs 30,990.





Features:

Available with 4K ultra HD LED display.

AI sound with 20 Watts output.







OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series Full HD LED Smart Android TV









One of the fastest growing brands, the OnePlus 43-inch smart TV comes with full HD (1920x1080) with 2 HDMI and 1 USB port for connecting the set-up box and gaming console. It has smart features like OnePlus connect, Google Assistant, Alexa, Content Calendar, and more.





It also supports all OTT platforms with a 1-year comprehensive warranty. It comes with noise reduction and Anti-Aliasing.

OnePlus TV Price: Rs 24,999.





Features:

Gamma engine for finest video quality.

Rich and powerful, immersive audio.

Powered by Android TV.







Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) Android 11 Series Full HD Smart LED TV











Redmi is one of the leading electronics brands in India and this 43 inch Android smart TV comes with HD resolution (1920x1080) with a 178-degree wide viewing angle. It has 2 HDMI and 2 USB ports for better connectivity.





This Redmi 43 inch smart TV comes with smart TV features like Android TV11, and kids mode with parental lock.

Redmi TV Price: Rs 23,999.





Features:

20W speakers with Dolby Audio and Android 11

Search on more than 30+ OTT platforms.

Get a smooth experience with a 64 Bit Quad Core processor.







AmazonBasics 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV











It is an Amazon Brand product that has been wrecking the market with its quality. It came with a high-quality gaming experience with a Multi-core processor supported by a 60hz screen refreshing rate.





It has 3 HDMI, and 2 USB ports for better connectivity and has 20 Watts, powerful speakers and it comes with a 1-year warranty.

AmazonBasic TV Price: Rs 26,999.





Features:

Enjoy the crystal clear sound quality with Dolby Atmos.

Use Alexa to set reminders.

Secure your content with the parental control system.







Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.