Best 42 Inch Smart TV Price In India: Now Smart Home Is Just A Step Away

Best 42 Inch Smart TV Price In India: There is a wide range of 42 inch smart TVs available from top brands like Kodak, LG, Lloyd, and more that will enhance your viewing experience. While checking these smart TVs online, you can also check their prices, reviews, features, and specifications from the comfort of your seat and make the right decision for your entertainment spree. When you search for the latest smart TV, you will notice a variation in the prices when talking about Kodak, LG, Lloyd, and other smart TVs.





Well! In order to make your purchasing decision more manageable and more accurate, here you can compare your desired 42 inch Smart TV model online with other models based on various factors such as price, brand, screen size, screen resolution, screen resolution, screen type, connectivity options, and many more.





Best 42 Inch Smart TV Price In India

Below you will explore some top choices for 42 inch television with their latest price and updated features.





Kodak brand had a fantastic success formula that keyed off of international distribution, and mass production to lower unit costs. This Kodak 42 inch smart TV price is very affordable with an elegant and stylish bezel-less design and will blend well with your living room’s aesthetics.



Jump right to a show or movie just by saying it, or try browsing with a voice search like “find action movies”. Kodak 42 Inch Smart TV Price: Rs 14,999.





LLOYD smart LED TV has THDR that produces dazzling detailed images with accurate reproduction of light & dark shades. And allows you to experience HDR content via all sources.



This smart TV has a powerful CPU & GPU- 64 bits chassis that supports multitasking & provides immediate processing which helps the whole system run smoothly. LLOYD 42 Inch Smart TV Price: Rs 29,500.







Panasonic TV has the world’s most popular Operating System. It allows you to experience a whole new world with entertainment, just as much as you want.

The JX650 Series offers a great entertainment experience along with popular video streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and many more. Panasonic 42 Inch Smart TV Price: Rs 31,999.







LG TV has multiple connectivity options like 4 HDMI ports to connect a set-top box, Blu-ray speakers, or gaming consoles and 3 USB ports to connect hard drives or other USB devices.



This 42 inch smart TV has the best sound quality with 20 watts output, Dolby atmos, AI sound pro, eARC, and Dolby digital. LG 42 Inch Smart TV Price: Rs 88,000.









Explore more Smart TVs here:

Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.