Best 32 Inch Smart TVs: Prefect Options To Make Your Home Smarter

Best 32 Inch Smart TVs: If you seeking to buy a television for a smaller space, then you have landed on the exact page. Here you will get all the best options for smart LED TV with 32 inch sizes from brands Samsung, LG, OnePlus, and more. 32 Inch TV is a very common size and is great for apartments, condos, and dorm-room dwellers with smaller living rooms, as well as for bedrooms, workout rooms, and other secondary spaces.





Moreover, If you think a smaller size will not offer you the best quality display or other features then the below listed best smart LED TVs will be going to surprise you. Yes! Because these smart TVs are coming with LED, displays with features like multiple connectivities, steaming options, smart connectivity, and many other eye catchy appearances to convert your normal room to a smart room.





Best 32 Inch Smart TVs: Popular Picks

Below you will find the best options for 32 inch smart TVs from well-known brands to revamp your home look with a full cinematic experience.









This Smart TV from Samsung gives you a new visual experience for your playlist. You can play your music and videos from your smartphone on the big screen and also can convert your TV into a quintessential PC. Their Ultra Clean View delivers high-quality images with less distortion, utilizing an advanced algorithm to analyze original content and deliver improved detail. 32 Inch Samsung TV Price: Rs 13,499.









Immerse yourself in a new experience with OnePlus’s bezel-less design. It has captivating picture quality that will make you feel like you’re in every scene. Inherited from the Q1 series, you can now control your TV by simply using your phone. From Type Sync to Quick App Switch, you can do it all through the OnePlus Connect app. 32 Inch OnePlus TV Price: Rs 14,999.







LG TVs have a thin bezel and stylish finish that work in harmony with your interior to create a better viewing experience. It creates more dynamic color and contrast, and low-resolution images are up-scaled and reproduced as sharper, more vivid images. With this smart TV enjoy flawless & multi-dimensional audio as the built-in speakers deliver sound from all angles. 32 Inch LG TV Price: Rs 13,990.





Sony’s advanced imaging technology allows you to view bright and vivid views. The Motionflow XR feature adds extra frames between the originals. Comparing visual factors on successive frames. Chromecast is built-in to cast your favorite videos, and apps from your mobile device, in full quality. 32 Inch Sony LED TV Price: Rs 25,990.











With this Redmi 32 inch smart TV, you can choose from content in 15+ languages across 30+ OTT apps basis your preferences and selections. Riveting 20W sound with Dolby Audio support makes for a complete entertainment experience. This smart LED TV is a personal hub for the TV user for a unique personalized space. 32 Inch Redmi LED TV Price: Rs 10,999.









Explore more branded Smart TVs here:

Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.