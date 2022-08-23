65 inch TV Price in India: Big Screens For Every Budget

65 inch TV Price in India: If you are looking for a big screen with an amazing viewing experience, then 65 inch TV is the perfect size for you. The size is quite the best for a large-sized living room and most TV brands are manufacturing this size. It is loaded with all the latest features which are worth buying.





Some of these TV comes with Dolby Audio for better sound quality and Dolby vision capabilities in addition to HDR capabilities. Most of them come with 2HDMI and1 or 2 USB ports with dual band wifi and updated Bluetooth for better connectivity. Let’s check out 65 inch TV price in India here and also those are ideal for gaming. Select the best one.











Samsung 65 inch Smart LED TV









This Samsung TV comes with a crystal 4K TV display with a billion true colors that go beyond regular FHD with 4X pixels. It is available in a sleek and elegant design that draws you to the purest picture.





You can easily access PC, or laptop on this 65 inch Smart TV and enjoy free live streaming TV content with their virtual channels via Samsung Plus. You can download OTT apps from Google Play Store and it also comes with 20 Watts powerful speakers with Dolby digital plus for better sound quality.

Samsung LED TV Price: Rs 79,990.







OnePlus 65 inch Android TV









This OnePlus 4K TV comes with 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports for connecting gaming devices, setup boxes, and more. It also comes with a 30 Watts speaker with Dolby Audio for better sound quality and has smart TV features as it is loaded with Android 10.





Time to enjoy immersive viewing with the OnePlus TVs bezel-less display which offers ultra HD picture quality. It has various modes like data saving mode, game mode, and voice control via Google Assistant. One of the best Smart TV.

OnePlus LED TV Price: Rs 63,999.







Sony Bravia 65 inch Smart TV









Sony is one of the leading brands that have a wide range of electronics products. This Sony TV comes with 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports for connecting devices like gaming consoles, setup boxes, and more.





The 20 Watts speaker with Dolby Audio makes the quality of sound better. The powerful X1 4K processor, gets an external noise-free and detailed boosted experience. Get unlimited content on Google TV.

Sony LED TV Price: Rs 86,990.







Redmi 65 inch Smart LED TV









This Redmi smart TV comes with dual band wifi and Bluetooth 5.0 with 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports for better connectivity. The 30 Watts speaker provides you a stereo experience for powerful audio at home.





As it comes with smart features, watch all the latest series and movies on OTT apps and it has a kids mod with parental lock. The Android TV 10 makes it easier to get more from your TV. MI home app is the new smart way to control the smart Device at home.

Redmi LED TV Price: 59,999.







Kodak 65 inch Smart LED TV









Kodak TV comes with a 178-degree wide viewing angle and it has 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports for better connectivity. This TV online is compatible with different HDR formats including the HDR10 and Hybrid log-Gamma.





Download more than 5000 apps to unleash the entertainment control of the TV with Google Assistant. The durable A+ Grade DLED panel brings out the ultra-bright screen for flawless picture quality even in bright rooms.

Kodak LED TV Price: Rs 53,999.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.