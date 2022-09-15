55 inch TV with Dolby Atmos: Get Theater Like Experience With Immersive Audio Quality

55 inch TV with Dolby Atmos: In television, audio is one of the important features for getting an immersive experience while watching your favorite program. The Dolby Atmos is known for providing a better audio experience. For getting the theatre experience, a 55 inch TV is one of the best suited for those who do not have an issue with the size.





Here we have shared the top picks of 55 inch TV with Dolby Atmos that are coming with amazing picture quality and immersive audio experience. Select the best one as per your comfortability and budget.







Get a theater-like experience with amazing sound quality with these 55 inch TVs. grab the best one.















Sony is one of the leading electronics brands in India, this Sony TV comes with 4 HDMI and 2 USB ports for better connectivity and sees glorious pictures with real-world detailed texture exclusively powered by a 4K HDR processor.





It is a Google TV that offers unlimited entertainment and downloads all the latest OTT apps from Google Play Store. The 20 Watts speakers with Dolby Atmos bring out the best audio quality. Sony's unique ambient optimization technology automatically adjusts pictures and sounds as per the environment. Sony TV Price: Rs 82,890.















This Kodak LED TV comes with 178 degrees wide viewing angle and has 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports for connecting gaming consoles, setup boxes, hard drives, and more. The 30 Watts powerful speakers with Dolby Atmos create the sound more remarkable.





It is loaded with smart TV features like display mirroring, and Chromecast, and download all the OTT apps from Google Play Store to enjoy your favorite series and movies. It comes with a durable A+ Grade DLED panel for better visuals and an ultra-bright screen. Kodak TV Price: Rs 34,999.















Samsung TV comes with a crystal 4K display with a billion true colors that go beyond regular FHD with 4xmore pixels. The crystal processor 4k ensures a more life-like experience and 20 Watts speakers with Dolby Atmos bring out the best audio.





It is loaded with smart TV features like screen mirroring, and a universal guide, and downloads all the leading OTT platforms through Google Play Store also enjoys live streaming TV content from Samsung TV plus. It is one of the best Samsung TVs with 55 inch. Samsung TV Price: Rs 48,990.















This Redmi LED TV comes with dual band wifi and Bluetooth 5.0 with 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports for connecting gaming consoles, setup boxes, hard drives, and more. The 4K HDR brings out the best visual clarity with over 8 million pixels for an ultra-high-definition viewing experience.





Experience the powerful audio with 30 Watts speakers and Dolby Atmos for surround sound. Redmi TV Price: Rs 39,999.







