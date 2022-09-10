55 inch LED TV with Bluetooth Connectivity: Bigger Entertainment With Multiple Connectivity Options

55 inch LED TV: if you are planning for a bigger TV for your medium or large size living room, then 55 inch LED TV is one of the best for you. The 55 inch TVs are majorly appreciated for their sleek design, better connectivity options, and deliver high performance as compared to small ones.





Watching your favorite movie or show on the bigger screen will give you a theater-like feeling and they are loaded with smart features. Like, you can control the TV through voice via Google Assistant, and download OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, and more from Google Play Store. Select from the top picks that are mentioned here.





Sony is one of the leading electronics brands in India and this Sony TV with 55 inch display comes with a powerful X1 processor that uses advanced algorithms to cut down the noise and offers 4K resolution full of life-like color and contrast. This LED TV is beautifully designed with a narrow bezel that looks luxurious and refined which helps you keep the focus on the picture.





It is loaded with a 20 Watts speaker for better audio quality and has 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports Bluetooth for better connectivity. Sony LED TV Price: Rs 75,000.















This Samsung TV comes with 3 HDMI and 1 USB port for connecting gaming devices, setup boxes, hard drives, and more. The 20 Watts speaker brings out the best audio and it is loaded with multiple smart features.





Features like screen mirroring, PC mode, and Google Play Store allow you to download all the leading OTT platforms. The crystal 4K display brings out true colors that ensure optimized color expression to get the 4K pixels pictures and images. It is one of the best 55 inch LED TVs. Samsung LED TV Price: Rs 49,990.















LG is one of the leading electronics brands and this 55 inch LED TV comes with 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports for connecting gaming devices, setup boxes, hard drives, and more. The 4K resolution on an IPS display offers four times greater resolution than full HD televisions.





It is available in a slim bezel and sleek modern lines with a premium design to enhance the look of your space. The 20 Watts speakers bring out the best audio quality and it is loaded with smart TV features. LG LED TV Price: Rs 63,750.















OnePlus 55 inch Android TV comes with 178 degrees wide viewing angle and has a 30 Watts speaker with Dolby Audio for better sound output. It is loaded with Android 10, Google Assistant for voice control, Data Saver more, and kids mode with parental lock.





The display also comes with 1 billion colors and Gamma Engine for better display quality along with a 4K ultra HD display. One of the best 55 inch TVs under 50000. OnePlus LED TV Price: Rs 42,999.







