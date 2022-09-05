55 inch LED TV Under 50000: Big Screen For Theatre Experience At Home

55 inch LED TV Under 50000: Television is one of the most common ways we choose for entertainment at home, after the all-day hustle, we need something to chill and relax. As the TVs are now coming with a number of features you can access YouTube, leading OTT platforms like Netflix, Hotstar, and more, and watch your favorite series, and movies only from just one click. If you are looking for a better and bigger screen, then a 55 inch LED TV is perfect for you that will surely add value to your living or bedroom.





A 55 inch LED TV under 50000 is a very good option as everything under budget is always good. Check out the top picks for the same here and select from the top brands like Samsung, LG, Redmi, OnePlus, and more.





Read More: Get Familiar with 32 inch Smart TV here.

















Samsung is one of the leading manufacturers of TVs, This LED TV comes with 3 HDMI and 1 USB port for connecting hard drives, gaming consoles, setup boxes, and more. The 20 Watts powerful speaker brings out the best audio and the motion Xcelerator will give you a better clearer picture.





As it is a smart TV, enjoy free live streaming TV content and download the leading OTT platform from Google Playstore to explore more content. Samsung TV comes with a crystal 4K processor that brings out the best resolution for the content you love. Samsung LED TV Price: Rs 48,990.











LG 55 inch LED TV comes with 4K ultra HD display that offers amazing picture quality and has 3 HDMI and 1 USB port for connecting gaming consoles, setup boxes, hard drives, and more. The a5 Gen5 Ai processor enhances the LG UHD TV to provide you with an immersive experience and also comes with a sport alert option.





As it is a smart TV, connect with an OTT media player and keep up with all your entertainment. It has AI brightness control to ensure the perfect brightness level for any environment by surrounding ambient lighting. LG LED TV Price: Rs 49,490.











This Redmi TV has a 4K HDR display, that offers impeccable visual clarity with over 8 billion pixels for an ultra-high-definition viewing experience. It comes with a 15 W x2 speaker to provide you with a stereo experience for a powerful audio experience.





It comes with kids mode to watch content for kids and has a parental lock. This Redmi TV is loaded with Google Assistant to searching anything via your voice. The Quad Core A55 processor brings out the unmatched viewing experience and has 16 GB storage with 3GB RAM. Redmi LED TV Price: Rs 39,999.











This OnePlus LED TV comes with a sleek design that gives you immersive viewing and makes with screen to body ratio of up to 95.7%. It had 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports for better connectivity and you can watch this smart TV at 178 degrees wide viewing angle.





As it is a smart TV, it is loaded with data saver mode, kids, mode, and game mode for an amazing gaming experience on the big screen and it is one of the best 55 inch LED TV in this price range. OnePlus LED TV Price: Rs 42,999.











The TCL is one of the leading brands in online TVs, this 55 inch TV comes with 24 Watts Dolby Audio speaker for powerful output. As it is a smart TV, it is loaded with Google Assistant, screencast, Youtube, and apps from Playstore for unlimited entertainment.





It comes with 4k Upscaling technology that improves the clarity and color in detail. TCL LED TV Price: Rs 36,990.





Explore More 55 inch LED TVs Under 50000 Here.







Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.