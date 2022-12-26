50 Inch Sony TVs: Get The Unexpected Viewing Experience

50 Inch Sony TVs: When it comes to buying a television with the latest features at a great price, there are plenty of options available online. You can buy on the basis of screen size, resolution, screen type, and value-added features. But if you have a small size hall or master bedroom then you should consider 50 inches smart TV. You are buying a 50 inch TV that doesn’t mean you have to compromise on its features. Like all the other size TVs 50 inch TVs also offer you access to many channels that offer TV programs, movies, and music without the need to connect a TV antenna or subscribe to a cable/satellite service.





And when it comes to quality, Sony TV wins the match without any tough competition. So, if you are wishing to buy a 50 inch TV you should go for the Sony TVs.





Also Read: Smart TV Buying Guide 2022.





50 Inch Sony TVs: Popular Picks

Below we have top performance 5o inch smart TV from sony TVs to make your purchasing decision easier and happier.





This Sony TV comes with the 4K HDR processor X1 technology that enhances the viewing experience.







Sony TV KD-50X80K automatically switches into the game mode to minimize input lag and make the action more responsive. 50 Inch Sony TV Price: Rs 75,900.







This Sony TV has LIVE color technology that expands the exciting colors of the images to reproducible colors of TV.







It has a Motionflow XR feature that adds extra frames between the originals, comparing key visual factors on successive frames. 50 Inch Sony TV Price: Rs 57,940.







This Sony TV can upscale 2K images closer to 4K resolution images making them clear, vibrate, and more clear.









It has a clear Phase technology that gives you chance to enjoy pure clear and natural audio. Ans their classy stand with cable MGMT makes this TV look luxurious. 50 Inch Sony TV Price: Rs 60,990.





Read More: 10 Best TVs For Bedroom In 2022.





Their powerful bass captures the essence of action and dance scenes, making everything feel more realistic.







This model of sony TV gives you chance to enjoy a hassle-free experience by simply toggling between the TV and the STB button on the top of the remote. 50 Inch Sony TV Price: Rs 49,999.







With their 4K HDR technology, everything you watch is full of life-like colors and contrast. This Sony TV has clear audio+ that ensures highly efficient sound reproduction,







Delivering punching bass without compromising details and clarity. You can also enjoy effortless control over video searches, content streaming, and music player by connecting and commuting with other devices. 50 Inch Sony TV Price: Rs 76,940.









Explore more 50 inch Sony TVs here:

