50 Inch Smart TV In India: Feel The Presence Of Fun With Mi, Sony, And Samsung TVs

50 Inch Smart TV In India: When buying a television, the key aspects that must be considered include the screen size, resolution, aspect ratio, refresh rate, audio features, price, etc. Luckily, these shortlisted best 50 Inch TVs from brands Mi, Sony, Samsung, and others have all the latest features to give you a cinematic experience in your home.





The main advantage of smart TVs is that you can access many channels offering TV shows, movies, and music without having to connect a TV antenna or subscribe to cable/satellite service. Some smart TVs also offer web browsing, gaming, and access to compatible media content stored on your computer.





Get familiar with smart TV price list in India.





50 Inch Smart TV In India: Popular Picks

Below we have listed a few best performed and most stylish smart TVs from size 50 inches to make your home decor fabulous by adding more fun to your entertainment time.





Mi 50 inch TV is built-in with Chromecast that effortlessly casts photos, videos, and music from your favorite device to the TV.



This 50 inch smart TV has high-quality audio to take you in with truly immersive technology from Dolby and a bezel-less full-screen to experience a premium aesthetic to elevate your home decor. Mi 50 Inch TV Price: Rs 39,999.







50 inch sony TV is a unique technology that expands the existing colors of the images to the reproducible colors of the TV.

This 50 inch smart TV is Chromecast built-in to cast your favorite videos, and apps from your mobile device, in full quality. Dolby audio support gives you an impressive audio experience. 50 Inch Sony TV Price: Rs 80,000.







Samsung 50 inch TV has PurColor that makes watching films feel almost like you're there.

This smart TV enables the television to express a huge range of colors for optimal picture performance, and an immersive viewing experience. Samsung 50-inch TV Price: Rs 43,980.





OnePlus smart TV has outstanding features like android TV 10, hands-free voice control, google assistant, OnePlus connect 2.0, OxygenPlay 2.0, data saver plus, kids mode, and game mode.

The OnePlus TV delivers booming stereo and a well-balanced sound profile for a cinematic sound experience. This TV can easily connect to a set-top box, Blu-Ray players, and gaming console with 3 HDMI ports, and hard drives & other USB devices can connect with 2 USB ports. OnePlus 50 Inch TV Price: Rs 36,999.







This LG 50 Inch TV has smart features like WebOS, ThinQ AI, In-Built WiFi, screen mirroring, and supported apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Zee5, etc to make your family time more entertaining.

LG smart TV has Dolby audio to make your listening experience cinematic and comes with multiple connectivities for complete home entertainment. LG 50 Inch TV Price: Rs 52,990.









