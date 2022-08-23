50 inch LED TV Price: Top LED TV for Every Budget From Samsung, Redmi, OnePlus, and More

50 inch LED TV Price: When people look to purchase a TV, they check multiple factors and size is one of the main of them. However, the size majorly depends on the budget and the size of the room but a 50 inch LED TV is one of the best options for a medium room.





Many of the manufacturers are offering the size with all the latest features like smart, better display, and sound quality and these additions can deliver an unmatched experience. They have other options like cutting-edge features, seamless design, and wireless options. Check out the best 50 inch LED TV here from top brands like Samsung, Redmi, OnePlus, and more. Select the best on the basis of features and budget.











Samsung 50 inch LED TV









This Samsung LED TV comes with 3 HDMI and 1 USB port for connecting gaming consoles, setup boxes, hard drives, and more. The display of this TV comes with 1 billion colors with Air slim design and auto gaming modes. It has a 20 Watts output with Dolby Audio for better sound quality.





As it is a smart TV, you can download the OTT apps and enjoy your movie and series. It also comes with PC mode and screen mirroring connecting the phone with the TV.

Samsung LED TV Price: Rs 44,990.







OnePlus 50 inch Android LED TV









OnePlus is one of the leading electronics brands, this OnePlus TV comes with dual band wifi, 3 HDMI, and 2 USB ports that connect gaming consoles, hard drives, and other USB devices. As it is a 4K TV, you will experience extraordinary clarity and an ultra-realistic viewing experience.





It comes with kids mode with parental lock and the mode will automatically switch on to protect your child’s vision. The 24 Watts sound output is quite enough and there are no external speakers.

OnePlus LED TV Price: Rs 32,999.







Redmi 50 inch Android LED TV









Redmi LED TV comes with 178 degrees wide viewing angle with dual band wifi and Bluetooth 5.0 with 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports for connecting gaming consoles, hard drives, and more. The 30 Watts speakers with Dolby Audio provide better sound quality. The 4K HDR brings out impeccable visual quality high definition viewing experience.





Time to discover all the latest content as it is a smart TV download all OTT apps from Google Play Store and the Android 10 makes it easier to get more from your TV.

Redmi LED TV Price: Rs 34,999.







Vu 50 Inch 4K Smart LED TV









Vu 50 inch smart TV comes with Google Play Store, Google Assistant, and Google Games. And more. You can download all OTT apps for more entertainment. The premium 4K display offers 40% enhanced brightness with an Ai picture.





The display offers a Panoramic wide viewing angle technique and protects the picture quality through different angles. One of the best 50 inch LED TV.

Vu LED TV Price: Rs 31,990.







AmazonBasics 50 inch Smart LED TV









This AmazonBasic 50 inch TV comes with high-speed gaming features with fast sequences and a powerful multi-core processor which is supported by a fantastic 60 Hz screen refresh rate. As it is a smart TV, you can set times and reminders using Alexa.





It has 20 Watts, inbuilt powerful speakers with Dolby Atmos for better sound quality. The 1.95 GHz Quad-core processor makes the experience smoother and faster.

AmazonBasics LED TV Price: Rs 31,499.







Explore more on 50 inch LED TV here.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.