43 inch TV Under 40000: Best Modern Day TVs Under Budget

43 inch TV Under 40000: Television is one of the must-have appliances for every home and after an extremely hard day of work, watching Television is one of the best ways to chill out and relax. To experience watching TV with your family and friends, it is necessary to have the best LED TV which is perfect in size and comes under budget. A 43 inch TV under 40000 is a smart choice that you opt for.





TV Under 40000 will be more budget-friendly and the 43 inch LED TV comes with lots of features like smart, loaded with parental mode with child lock, and has various options to connect with. Check out the top options of 43 inch TV Under 40000 to buy here.





This LG LED TV comes with 3 HDMI and 1 USB port for better connectivity and it is also loaded with Bluetooth 5.0. It is loaded with a 20 Watts speaker for better sound quality and this 43 inch smart TV is best for medium-sized living rooms. It is loaded with an AI brightness control tool that ensures perfect brightness.





It's time to experience next-level gaming and as it is a smart TV, download the OTT apps to watch your favorite shows on it. LG LED TV Price: Rs 30,990.















This Samsung smart TV comes with 20 Watts powerful speakers with Dolby Audio which is loaded with smart features like screen mirroring, PC mode, web browser, and more. Download all the OTT apps from Google Play Store. The 4K crystal processor ensures that you will experience more lifelike colors for the content you love.





It is loaded with 3 HDMI and 1 USB port for connecting set-top boxes, gaming consoles, hard drives, and more. Samsung LED TV Price: Rs 31,490.















OnePlus is one of the leading electronics brands in India, this 43 inch TV comes with 24 Watts powerful speakers that give you an amazing audio experience. It comes with 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports for better connectivity of gaming consoles, setup boxes, and more easily.





It is loaded with a bezel-less design with more than 1 billion colors and you can download all leading OTT platforms to enjoy your favorite shows. OnePlus LED TV Price: Rs 29,999.















Redmi 43 inch TV comes under an affordable price range that suits everyone, even the bachelor. It is loaded with 2 HDMI and 2 USB ports for connecting gaming consoles, setup boxes, and more. The 20 Watts speakers with Dolby Audio make it more attractive to buy.





The A+ Grade LED Panel brings out the best display that ensures detailed picture control with the ultra-bright screen. The Quad Core processor enhances the speed and its storage space of 8 GB with 1GB RAM. Redmi LED TV Price: Rs 23,999.















This MI LED TV comes with smart TV features like Android 9.0 and Google Assistant, and it is loaded with kids mode and parental lock and has 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports with a 3.5 mm jack to connect audio devices. The Vivid picture engine ensures exquisite color accuracy and color vibrancy.





Enjoy all your favorite content on OTT by downloading them from Google Play Store. Mi LED TV Price: Rs 27,999.





