43 Inch LED Smart TV: Finest Pick For Your Sweet Spot

The 43 inch LED Smart TV is the perfect choice for a small bedroom or living room. With these smart TVs, you can stream digital content using the built-in Wi-Fi and expose yourself to a world of unlimited content. Take a look!

Wed, 11 Jan 2023
43 Inch LED Smart TV: Upgrade your viewing experience with the best 43 inch LED TV available in the market. 43 inch TVs are the optimum choice for bedrooms or small sized halls that is sure to offer you unparalleled ultra-HD entertainment. Gone are the days when a 43 inches LED TV would have cost you the bomb, thank its increasing demands. Almost all top TV brands are offering the same at a much more competitive price. 


There are options ranging from HD Ready, ultra HD, all the way to 4K resolutions, and many more. So, it's time to revamp your home entertainment with these stylish and features televisions


43 Inch LED Smart TV: Popular Picks


43 Inch LED Smart TV Price In India
 Samsung 43 inches Smart LED TV  Rs 41,990
 Sony Bravia 43 inches Smart LED TV  Rs 41,990
 LG 43 Inch 4K UHD Smart TV  Rs 34,990
 Redmi 43 inches Smart LED TV  Rs 20,999
 OnePlus 43 inches Android LED TV  Rs 26,999

 

Check out all the latest 43 inch LED TVs from brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, Redmi, and more. 


Samsung 109 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV - 24% off

Samsung 43 inch TV allows you to raise the frame from the surface, leaving enough room to fit a soundbar. 


If your room lighting conditions change, the frame's brightness sensor automatically adjusts screen brightness and color, retaining the natural look and color of on-screen visuals. Also, turn the frame off and watch it turn an amazing 43 inch LED TV 4k into a private art gallery with a touch of a button. 43 Inch Samsung Smart TV Price: Rs 41,990



Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV  - 23% off

A classy stand with cable MGMT makes this Sony TV look luxurious it focuses you on the picture, not the smart TV's problem. 

Get rid of ventilation holes and harmful dust on the back of the smart LED TV, as this Sony TV comes with X-protection pro features and an anti-humidity coating. 43 Inch Sony Smart TV Price: Rs 41,990



LG 43 Inch 4K UHD Smart TV - 17% off

LG TV gives you chance to enjoy your content as the director intended AI sound for an immersive experience and easy control with just your voice. 

You can control your 43 inch LED TV 4K with smart voice control via Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, and more, making controlling your LG TV easier and quicker than ever. 43 Inch LG Smart TV Price: Rs 34,990


Redmi 43 inches Android 11 Series Full HD Smart LED TV - 40% off

With this Redmi TV experience incredible clarity and sharp imaging ensure your entertainment is a visual delight. 


This 43 inch Smart TV is riveting 20W sound with Dolby Audio support making for a complete entertainment experience. Redmi 43 inch TV has parental control and universal search to find age-appropriate content. 43 Inch Redmi Smart TV Price: Rs 20,999



OnePlus 43 inches Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV - 33% off

OnePlus TV has a bezel-less design that comes with Alexa and Google assistance to work smartly. This 43 inch LED TV 4K is having more outstanding features like OnePlus connect ecosystem, Chromecast, Miracast, DLNA, and auto low latency mode. 


Moreover, you will get supported apps with this 43 inch TV like Netflix, Youtube, Prime Video, Hotstar, SonyLiv, Hungama, JioCinema, Zee5, Eros Now, and Oxygen Play to enhance your home entertainment. 43 Inch OnePlus Smart TV Price: Rs 26,999




