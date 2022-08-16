40 inch LED TV Price: From Top Brands like Kodak, Panasonic, Mi, and More

The larger-sized TVs are preferable nowadays, but it is also necessary to choose as per the room size. Some of us like to have a small TV in our bedroom. When it comes to buying a TV, you can choose from LCD, LED, OLED TV, and so on. A LED TV is good enough for an average user. It is quite crisp, rich in color, and also available in an affordable price range.





A 40 inch LED TV can be a great choice if you are looking for a TV under a budget prize for a small to medium-sized room. They are affordable and available with all the latest features from top brands like Kodak, Panasonic, Mi, and more. Check out the 40 inch LED TV Price here and select the best one.











Kodak Android LED TV









This Kodak LED TV comes in 40 inch size with a full HD display and has 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices. It comes with Android 9.0 which allows powerful hardware, with home automation along with thousands of apps and shows to watch.





Enjoy the smooth experience with Cortex A53 Quad Core Processor which has multiple connectivity options like Wifi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, and more. It also comes with some dedicated hotkeys like Google Assistant, Prime, Youtube, and Sonyliv.

Kodak 40 inch LED TV Price: Rs 17,999.







AmazonBasics Smart LED TV









This is an Amazon brand-based product, this 40 inch LED TV comes with 178 degrees wide viewing angle along with 2 HDMI and 2 USB ports for connecting hard drives, gaming consoles, and more. It comes with smart TV features like built-in Alexa and voice controls, supports all OTT apps, and displays mirroring with Quad Core Processor with 8GB Flash memory.





The display comes with an A+ grade LED panel with an ultra-bright screen and advanced picture processing with a dynamic backlight. You can also use Alexa to set reminders and times while watching TV.

AmazonBasics 40 inch LED TV Price: Rs 12,999.







Mi 100 cm Horizon Edition Full HD Android LED TV









Mi is one of the leading electronics brands in India, this 40 inch Android TV comes with 20 Watt powerful stereo speakers for amazing sound quality. It has inbuilt wifi, 1GB RAM, and 8GB of Storage. It is available in a Bezel-less design with a Vivid picture engine and detailed picture control.





It comes with a 1-year warranty from the manufacturer ends from the day of purchase, enjoy all series, and movies from top OTT platforms along with a parental lock with kids modes. The powerful 64-bit Quad Core Processor provides a smooth experience.

Mi 40 inch LED TV Price: Rs 20,999.







Panasonic Android LED TV









This Panasonic 40 inch Smart TV comes with 2 HDMI and 2 USB ports for connecting gaming consoles, USB devices, and more. It is an Android 9.0 smart TV, that offers in-built Google Assistant, all access to OTT platforms, with an in-built Chromecast.





Its unique technology corrects colors, enhances brightness, and sharpens images with an original noise reduction method. One of the best-LED TVs in this price range.

Panasonic 40 inch LED TV Price: Rs 30,970.







ADSUN 40 Inch HD Smart LED TV









This ADSUN 40 inch TV comes with 2 HDMI and 2 USB ports for better connectivity, it has 1 headphone jack and 2 AV input slots. As it is a smart TV, it has built-in apps like Prime, Hotstar, Youtube, and others you can download from the Playstore. It has a 1-year standard warranty from the manufacturer.

The Quad Core Processor with 1GM RAM ensures smooth operation and high performance while the mirror cast makes the scream mirroring more easy and effortless.

ADSUN 40 inch LED TV Price: Rs 12,499.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.