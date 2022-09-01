32 inch Smart TV With Bluetooth Connectivity: For Those With Limited Budget And Space

32 inch Smart TV: Nowadays, people are choosing smart TVs because of their utility in getting all of their favorite shows and movies. For couples and bachelors who are having a budget constraint, they can choose a 32 inch smart TV which is quite an appropriate screen size and still have all multi-functionalities.





These types of Television are known for their high performance and splendid finish. Also, it is easy to install these TVs and most of them are available with Bluetooth connectivity that helps to connect external devices like Bluetooth speakers, and more. If you are looking for a 32 inch smart TV, then check out these top picks.





check out the best 32 inch Smart TVs that are the best in quality and have smart features like voice control and more.















LG is one of the leading manufacturers of televisions, this 32 inch smart TV comes with 2 HDMI and 1 USB port for better connectivity. The advanced image processor adjusts color for richer and more natural images. Experience clearer and more immersive theater-quality sound with 10 W out of 2 speakers.





As it is a smart TV, you can enjoy all the series and movies from top leading OTT apps. It is available in a thin bezel and stylish look that will surely enhance the interior of your room. LG Smart TV Price: Rs 15,490.

















This Samsung Smart TV comes with smart features like voice assistants, smart think app, screen share, and more. The HDR will level up the bright expression of your TV so you can enjoy the spectrum of colors and visual details. It has a game enhancer option that makes the gaming experience better with high-quality graphics.





The sleek remote control keeps it more simple and allows you to quickly search all of your favorite content. Samsung Smart TV Price: Rs 16,990.















This iFFALCON comes with better picture quality that provides a better entertaining experience and you can explore thousands of cool apps like Netflix, Hostar, and more. This smart TV has a built-in stereo surrounding box speaker that uses Dolby Decoder technology to enhance the quality of audio.





The A+ HD panel ensures that the picture quality is detailed and crystal clear for an immersive viewing experience. iFFALCON Smart TV Price: Rs 10,990.















OnePlus is one of the leading electronics brands, this Android TV comes with 2 HDMI and 2 USB ports along with Bluetooth for better connectivity. The Gamma Engine technology procured unmatched visual quality to bring your experience alive. The 20W powerful speaker with Dolby Audio makes the sound richer.





You can use Google Assistant in Hindi, English, and eight other languages to get all the information, updates, and much more. OnePlus Smart TV Price: Rs 14,999.















This Redmi TV comes with a Vivid picture engine that provides more than 16 billion colors that are fine-tuned to be displayed in great depth. The 20 W stereo speaker with Dolby Audio makes for a complete entertainment experience.





It has more than 75+free live channels with parental control and kids locked in it. Get everything from the Google Play store. Redmi Smart TV Price: Rs 14,999.





