32 inch Smart TV Under 20000: Top Picks Ideal for Bachelors and Couples

If you are planning to buy a TV today, it should be a smart one. For those who are looking for a Smart TV under budget, a 32 inch smart TV is one of the best choices that you can make. These smart TVs are appreciated for their high performance and you can watch all of your favorite series, and movies by accessing all the leading OTT platforms.





These 32 inch smart TVs are easy to install and offer you extreme entertainment at home. Here we are giving you the 32 inch smart TV under 20000 from top brands like LG, OnePlus, Redmi, Mi, and more. Select the best one on the basis of the latest features and budget.









LG 32 inch Smart LED TV









This LG Smart TV comes with 2 HDMI and 1 USB port for connecting gaming consoles, setup boxes, and more. It comes with an advanced image processor that adjusts the color for richer, more natural images. The smart feature allows you to control everything through voice commands.





Download all OTT apps and enjoy the smoother experience with Quad Core Processor and for more Vivid images.

LG Smart TV Price: Rs 15,490.







OnePlus 32 inch Android TV









This OnePlus Smart TV comes with Gamma Engine that provides unmatched visual quality to bring your experience alive. You can connect with the OnePlus App for better connectivity and it is also powered by Android, you can use your voice commands to Google Assistant and also access the range of apps for the Play Store.

One of the best 32 inch smart TVs that comes with a 1-year comprehensive warranty and is best for couples and bachelors.

OnePlus Smart TV Price: Rs 14,999.







VW 32 inch Smart LED TV









This VW smart TV comes with 178 degrees wide viewing angle with 1 HDMI and 1 USB port for connecting the gaming console, setup box, and more. The 20 Watt output offers powerful stereo sound with a music equalizer. The smart features allow built-in wifi, screen mirroring, PC connectivity, and wireless headphone control.





It supports all OTT apps that you can download for Google PlayStore. The A+ Grade panel allows for better clarity, color, and contrast. One of the best smart TVs under 20000.

VW Smart TV Price: Rs 7,999.







Redmi 32 inch Smart LED TV









This Redmi 32 inch Smart TV comes with 2 HDMI and 2 USB ports along with Bluetooth 5.0 for connecting Bluetooth speakers. It comes with Quad Core Processor with dual band wifi with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage.





The A+ Grade panel comes with a detailed picture control ultra-bright screen, and dynamic backlight. Experience the incredible clarity and sharp imaging that ensure entertainment is a visual delight.

Redmi Smart TV Price: Rs 14,999.







Mi 80 32 inch Smart Android LED TV









This Mi Smart TV comes with dual band wifi, 2 HDMI, and 2 USB ports for connecting gaming consoles, setup boxes, and Blu-Ray players. The Android TV 11 provides universal search, kids mode with parental lock, with 300+ free live channels.





It supports all OTT apps with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage. The Quad Core Cortex A35 provides a Vivid picture engine.

Mi Smart TV Price: Rs 13,999.







Explore More 32 inch Smart TV Under 20000 on Amazon Here





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.