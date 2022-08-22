32 inch LED TV With Dolby Sound: Maximum Power Awesome Audio

32 inch LED TV with Dolby Sound: New TVs are coming with lots of features like smart, and better picture quality, but it is necessary to have amazing sound quality. The 32 inch LED TV is fit for every room from small to medium and with Dolby sound, it makes an impact that you cannot ignore.





The Dolby sound makes the sound quality clear so that you can get a clear and powerful sound. Check out the best 32 inch LED TV with Dolby Sound for better entertainment and gaming experience. Select from the top brands like OnePlus, Redmi, iFFCALON, and more. Grab the best one.













OnePlus 32 inch Android LED TV









OnePlus is one of the leading electronics brands in India and this LED TV comes with 2 HDMI and 2 USB ports for connecting gaming devices, setup boxes, and more. It has 20 Watts speakers with Dolby Audio and Dolby Atmos decoding. As it is a smart TV, it supports all OTT apps including Youtube.





The advanced Gamma Engine optimizes the display and brings out the most vibrant color that sparkles for effortlessly immersive viewing. It is also boosted by Dolby Audio which brings out crystal clear sound.

OnePlus LED TV Price: Rs 15,999.







iFFALCON 32 inch Smart LED TV









This iFFALCON smart TV comes with smart TV features that support all leading OTT apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, and more. It also comes with a 16 Watts powerful speaker with Dolby Audio for better sound quality.





This display comes with an ultra-bright screen for flawless picture quality even in a bright room. It comes with a smart volume feature that automatically detects the video content and changes the volume when it is necessary. One of the best 32 inch smart TV.

iFFALCON LED TV Price: Rs 10,990.







Redmi 32 inch Android Smart LED TV









Redmi TVs are made up of the best quality and have all the upgraded features, The 20 Watts powerful stereo speakers with Dolby Audio make the sound extraordinary. This smart TV comes with features like kids mode with parental lock and comes with Dual Band wifi for better connectivity.





It has 2 HDMI and 2 USB ports for connecting gaming devices, setup boxes, hard drives, and more. With HD Ready display, enjoy the incredible clarity and sharp imaging. Control your TV with a voice command as it has an in-built Google Assistant.

Redmi LED TV Price: Rs 16,990.







AmazonBasics 32 inch Smart LED TV









This AmazonBasic 32 inch Smart TV comes with 2 HDMI and 2 USB ports for better connectivity. It has 20 Watts powerful speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS Tru surround sound for unmatchable sound quality. As it is a smart TV, it has inbuilt Fire TV and supported apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, Sonyliv, and more.





It also comes with a Quad Core processor, 1 GB RAM, and 8 GB Flash memory. Experience a better and brighter display with an A+ grade LED panel.

AmazonBasics LED TV Price: Rs 13,499.







Coocaa 32 inch LED TV









This Coocaa LED TV comes with A+ Grade LED Panel for the ultra-bright screen with flawless picture quality even in bright rooms. The 20 Watts speaker comes with Dolby Audio and brings out the remarkable sound quality.





Enhance your gaming experience with real-time data transmission. The Android 11 allows you to access it faster and smoother. You will get complete access to all OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, and More here.

Coocaa LED TV Price: Rs 10,999.





Explore More deals on 32 inch LED TV with Dolby Sound here





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.