24 inch TV Price: Options for Your Complete Entertainment from Brands Like Sansui, Kodak, and More

The Indian TV market is quite competitive as compared to other countries as there is a wide range of options available to choose from. If you are looking for a small screen TV as per your budget and space, 24 inch LED TV is one of the best to choose. The new LED TVs are loaded with all the latest features and you have the option to choose from a wide range of brands.





LED TVs are an evolution of your standard LCD TVs that have slowly become the norm. Here we have shared some of the best 24 inch TV, select on the basis of brands features, and budget. Check out 24 inch LED TV Price here.













VW 24 inch HD Ready LED TV









This VW TV comes with HD video resolution with 178 degrees wide viewing angle. It has 1 HDMI and 2 USB ports connecting the setup box, gaming console, hard drives, and more. It has two powerful speakers to fire up the sound in your living room.





Enjoy a better gaming experience by connecting PS, Xbox, and PC, with wireless connectivity to your television. The A+ Grade panel offers true colors for a better viewing experience.

VW LED TV Price: Rs 5,699.







Kodak 24 inch LED TV









This Kotak TV comes with a sleek and slim design that makes your living room look better. With 250 Nits brightness availability will make viewing TV more amazing and rich. The crystal clear picture with sharp details makes you forget about those bulky TV.





The 20 Watts speakers make the volume better with the automatic volume level. The A+ Grade IPS level makes the display brighter and better.

Kodak LED TV Price: Rs 6,499.







ADSUN 24 Inch Smart LED TV









This ADSUN LED TV comes with 1 HDMI port and 1 USB port for better connectivity of the setup box, gaming console, and more. It has 1 headphone jack, and 2 AV output slots with 10 Watt sound output.





The display comes with 178 degrees wide viewing angle, micro dimming, noise reduction, and dynamic contrast. It has inbuilt wifi with Quad Core Processor for smoother and high performance.

ADSUN LED TV Price: Rs 6,999.







Candes 24 inch Smart Android TV











This Candes smart TV comes with smart TV features like built-in wifi, screen mirroring, and downloading all the leading OTT apps for watching a wide range of entertainment on one TV. you can brighten up the TV with up to 400 nits.





The display comes with full HD resolution with 178 degrees wide viewing angle with an A+ Grade panel.

Candes LED TV Price: 7,599.







Sansui 24 Inch LED TV









Sansui is one of the leading electronics brands, this Sansui LED TV comes with 2HDMI and 2 USB ports for better connectivity of gaming consoles, hard drives, and more. The display comes with an A+ panel that offers high brightness.





This LED TV is crafted with a stunning design to produce stunning views and has incredible audio with 20 W speakers. Now you can experience a wide variety of content within the comfort of your living room on your Sansui TV.

Sansui LED TV Price: Rs 9,000.







