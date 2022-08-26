24 inch LED TV That Takes Less Space and Offers Maximum Entertainment

24 inch LED TV: Televisions are one of the things that are available in various designs and most people think of buying a big screen TV that gives you a complete theater-like feel in your house. But many of us prefer a small Television being a bachelor which is not too pricey and quite easy to carry around in case of shifting. If you are looking for the same, then a 24 inch LED TV is one of the best LED TV you should buy.





There are a number of brands that offer 24 inch LED TVs having all the latest features loaded and available at a very affordable price range. Check out the best 24 inch LED TV here that takes less space and offers maximum entertainment. Pick the best one.





Samsung LED TV comes with a 24 inch display size which is ideal for gaming. Get the optimal color and image contrast to see scenes more vividly and every detail in the view. It comes with a 178 degrees wide viewing angle with no color washing.





This LED TV comes with a minimalist design and maximum concentration and brings a clean and modern aesthetic to any working environment. You can also connect it with other devices like a gaming console, or setup box via HDMI and USB ports.

Samsung LED TV Price: Rs 11,699.















This Sansui LED TV comes with 2 HDMI and 2 USB ports for better connectivity and has 20 Watts of sound output. It has a dynamic color enhancer that produces unmatched vibrancy, high brightness, and excellent contrast for a richer viewing experience.





One of the best small-sized LED TVs and lives a life of comfort and style with this Sansui TV.

Sansui LED TV Price: Rs 9,000.















This LG TV comes with full HD and has anti-glare for a better viewing experience. Its convenient title adjustment with clean unibody design allows you to create an optimized work environment and their response time is shortened and the user can view the display from wide angles.





It also comes with a flicker-safe mode that helps to reduce eye strains and provides a comfortable working environment.

LG TV Price: Rs 10,999.

















This VW LED TV comes with an inbuilt 20 Watts speaker for better audio and has 1 HDMI and 2 USB ports for connecting the gaming console, setup, hard drives, and more. The A+ grade panel offers vibrant color, a clear motion rate, and better image quality. Enjoy gaming with the best quality resolution and sound.





You can also watch your favorite show from a wide angle as it covers a range of 178 degrees. One of the best 24 inch LED TVs on our list.

VW LED TV Price: Rs 5,699.















This Kodak TV comes with 1 HDMI and 2 USB ports for connecting hard drives and has 20 Watts of sound output that automatically adjusts the volume level; you can also connect the external audio device for more sound. You can view this TV with a 178-degree wide-angle with the best picture quality.





The sleek and slim design of this Kotak TV adds style to your living room. The A+ IPS grade panel offers amazing picture quality in this small LED TV.

Kodak LED TV Price: Rs 5,999.







Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.