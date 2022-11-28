Get Familiar With Tablet Prices In India: Top Picks From Lenovo, Apple, And Samsung Tablets

Tablet Prices In India: Buying a best-featured Tab allows you to take benefit of laptops or computers while traveling. You can easily carry these tablets in a car, plane, train, or even in your bedroom or any function. Well! Their huge range of availability can confuse you to choose the right one as per your budget or need. Some people like to go with the premium range but most people prefer a budget-friendly option of tablets that has needful features.





So, if you are looking for an iPad it can be a little bit costly but in terms of overall user experience for a non-technical user, Apple's iOS has a distinct advantage over Google's Android OS. It's a robust, user-friendly operating system with a simple UI. But that Doesn’t mean other branded tablets are not able to make your work smarter, it also offers you a timer, smaller and lightweight designs with the latest features like less hardware, longer battery life, large storage capacity, 4G voice calling support, rear and front cameras, high resolution, RAM, SIM cards support, and much more.





Get Familiar With Tablet Prices In India: Popular Picks

Below you are going to explore the best tablets in India with the latest tablet prices.





Apple iPad OS is built for the large canvas performance with features that make handwriting as powerful as typed writing and a USB cable port for pass-through charging & front and back protection. Apple iPad Tablet Price: Rs 52,490.







Lenovo Tab M10 HD 4G Tablet has an android pie operating system with 2GHz Qualcomm snapdragon, 429 quad-core processor, 2GB RAM, 32GB internal memory, and a single SIM. This tablet has an amazing 5MP primary camera and a 2MP front-facing camera to capture your memories. Lenovo Tablet Price: Rs 14,800.







Realme pad tablet which is offering you 4GB RAM and 64 GB ROM to store your all important documents in high resolution. This tablet is coming with a 10.8-inch screen size with 1080 pixels resolution to display your hard work crystal clearly. It has a 7100 mAh Lithium Ion battery that will help you to work harder without any interruptions. Realme Tablet Price: Rs 17,999.





Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 display is good and battery quality is satisfactory. Touch screen operation appears to be very good just like a feather touch. Moreover, this tablet delivers instant free TV time anywhere, enjoy thousands of news, movies, music, and more. This stylish tablet is coming with 64 GB of storage to help you to keep your hard work safe without decreasing its resolution. Samsung A8 Tablet Price: Rs 19,999.







Mi Pad 5 tablet comes with a Qualcomm snapdragon 860 octa-core processor, 6GB RAM, and 128GB Internal Storage. This Tab has WQHD+ 10.95 inch Dolby vision display and supports DCI-P3 with over 1 billion colors to give you high-resolution picture quality. Mi Pad 5 Tablet Price: Rs 26,999.









Explore more tablets here:

