Best Tablets Under 20000: New Generation Tabs For Your All Needs

Best Tablets Under 20000: If you're looking for lightweight, portable technology that doesn't compromise performance, a tablet is an ideal device. Whether you need to stay connected to work on the go or bring your creative ideas to life, your tablet is your technical partner.

By Srishty Kumari
Wed, 07 Dec 2022 06:56 PM IST
Best Tablets Under 20000 | Image Source: Pexels

Best Tablets Under 20000: Tabs are a great innovation in technology that provides you with great features to ease your work. It’s a great portable TV screen and a nifty e-reader. And with the right apps, the tablet serves as an outlet for your creative impulses. This amazing gadget helps you to sketch, design, watch movies on the go, present at meetings, take notes, and more.


The versatility of the modern tablet ensures you can use it to get some work done on the move. No matter what you want, there’s always the right tablet for you at Croma.


Best Tablets Under 20000: Popular Picks

Below you will find some top choices of best tabs that are easily available online to make your work easier.


Lenovo Tab Yoga Smart 4G Tablet - 44% off

Lenovo Tab Yoga Smart 4G Tablet comes with an android pie v9.0 operating system with a Qualcomm snapdragon 439 octa-core processor.

Lenovo tab has features like 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory expandable up to 64GB, and single nano SIM. This Tab makes sure that you enjoy a non-stop entertainment experience with its massive 7000mAh battery power. Lenovo Tablet Price: Rs 19,999.


Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 26.31 cm (10.4 inch) - 14% off

This tablet has a 10.4-inch Immersive display with a symmetric bezel for an uninterrupted visual experience for gaming, watching videos, multitasking, and more.

Galaxy Tab A7 lets you learn, explore, connect, and be inspired. It's your new window to the world. This tab reduces eye strain and saves battery with the help of Dark Mode. Samsung Tablet Price: Rs 17,999


realme Pad Wi-Fi 4G Tablets - 40% off

Realme pad tablet which is offering you 4GB RAM and 64 GB ROM to store your all important documents in high resolution. 

This tablet is coming with a 10.8-inch screen size with 1080 pixels resolution to display your hard work crystal clearly. It has a 7100 mAh Lithium Ion battery that will help you to work harder without any interruptions. Realme Tablet Price: Rs 17,999


Nokia T10 Android™ 12 Tablet with 8” HD Display - 15% off

Nokia tabs have 8 inches bigger screen, Android 12 with 2 years of OS and 3 years of security updates.

This tab has 8MP rear camera with AF and flashes and a 2MP front camera. It has also a long battery life to give you hassle-free working or entertainment time. Nokia Tablet Price: Rs 13,199


Oppo Pad Air 4 GB RAM 64 GB ROM 10.36 inch with Wi-Fi Only Tablet - 43% off

You can easily work, play your favorite games, and do more with the OPPO Pad Air Tablet.



With its attractive design inspired by sunset dunes, this tablet uses OPPO's sophisticated Glow process to make its surface shine and keep fingerprints at bay. Furthermore, this tablet offers an efficient performance with Snapdragon 680 octa-core 6 nm processor. Oppo Tablet Price: Rs 16,999



