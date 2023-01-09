Best Apple iPad: Complete Guide To Which Apple Tab To Buy In 2023

Best Apple iPad: Apple iPad series has been recognized as the best tablet out there for more than a decade, and while Windows and Android competitors have stepped up their game in recent years, the latest iPad remains the best tablet due to a combination of hardware overall software synergy and application ecosystem.





The big question is: which iPad is best for you? There are many options and it can be confusing. Our in-depth buying guide looks at the full range of Apple iPads and examines all the factors that should influence your new iPad buying decision, including value for money, how much storage you need, and whether you should buy a cell version or not.





Apple iPad Buying Guide 2023

Below we have listed a few most important aspects that you should know before buying the best smart tablets.





Apple iPad: Which Size iPad To Choose?

Size is a question of taste rather than simply going for the biggest iPad you can get your hands on. Bigger isn’t necessarily better if what you need is small and light.





Obviously, the larger screen is better for immersive entertainment. Whether watching movies or playing games, it's a more enjoyable and richer experience. But really the size is a matter of priority. Are you more concerned with getting the maximum screen real estate, or are you willing to compromise on that front for a lower price and improved portability?





Apple iPad: How Much Storage Do You Need?

Well, first of all, consider that you may not improve the storage of an Apple iPad at a later date. This is your restriction from now till you purchase any other Apple tab, so goal excessive and purchase as great storage as you can afford. It’s higher to spend more money now than to shop for a wholly new iPad in six months’ time.





Storage is consumed primarily by three things: music, photos, and videos, in ascending order of storage usage. If you want to keep a lot of movies or TV shows, or frankly only a few, then you need a large storage capacity, probably 128 GB or more for video fans.





Apple iPad: Should You Buy The Newest iPad Generation?

Speaking of older Apple tabs, while they work perfectly now, older tablet models reach the end of their useful life earlier than newer tablet models, and that's a good reason to avoid buying an Apple iPad that is older than one or two generations.





But keep in mind that Apple iPads start to slow down around two or three years of age. After four or five years, you should expect a noticeable drop in performance, and you won't be able to get the latest software updates.





Apple iPad: Should You Get The Most Powerful iPad?

The M series chip is widely recognized across the Mac lineup and delivers exceptional performance in the Apple iPads. But that doesn't mean the A series chips are bad or unable to run modern applications.





Keep in mind that much of the software on the App Store was designed for A chips, and even now most developers want their software to be accessible to as many Apple tab owners as possible.





Apple iPad: Should You Get A Cellular iPad?

If you want to access data on your Apple iPad when you're not at home, create a hotspot, and share it from your Apple iPhone. You can then use your Apple tab as if it were on the cellular network.





The other concern when buying an Apple tab is whether you are buying your iPad on contract. Network providers let you pay for your new iPad and data plan for several months, but after that time, you might not be able to switch to a different data provider. Buying on contract can also mean that the Apple iPad is tied to the original contract provider, which can also be a problem if you're looking to sell it in the future.





Apple iPad: Should You Buy A Refurbished iPad?

Apple isn't the only place you can buy a refurbished iPad. So remember, not all refurbished iPads are created equal. So check the fine print before you buy a new iPad.





Look for refurbished models that have been fully serviced by Apple-certified engineers, especially those that are guaranteed.





Apple iPad Buying Guide 2023: Popular Picks





Below we recommend some top choices for Apple iPad that is great in performance and available at gentle prices.





The Apple tab has A13 bionic chip that delivers faster CPU and graphics performance, plus a more powerful neural engine.



Click Here





This iPad has a 10.2 inch retina display which is perfect for painting with precision, working on a project, or watching a movie. Apple iPad Price: Rs 29,990.







Immerse yourself in whatever you are reading, watching, or creating. The 10.9 inch liquid retina display features advanced technologies like true tone, P3 wide color, and an anti-reflective coating.

Click Here





This latest iPad has an advanced front and back camera that lets you enjoy more natural video calls with center stage. Apple iPad Price: Rs 68,079.





Apple tab is coming with an M2 chip, 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU. This smart Apple tab has a 12MP ultra-wide front camera with center stage.



Click Here





You can buy this Apple 2022 11 inch iPad pro for a brilliant liquid retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color. Apple iPad Price: Rs 88,270.







Apple iPad tablet is coming with 64GB RAM and this tablet has an A14 Bionic chip with a 6-core CPU and 4-core GPU to make your work faster.



Click Here





You can avail of this Apple tab for a striking 10.9 inch liquid retina display with a true tone for harmless watching time. Apple iPad Price: Rs 43,150.







Type comfortably and take care of the precision task with magic keyboard foil. Doodle takes notes and marks up documents with an Apple pencil.



Click Here





This Apple tab is a multitasker so that you can work seamlessly between apps with the powerful A 14 bionic chip and all-day battery life. Apple iPad Price: Rs 57,550.

FAQ: Best Apple iPad





How to get an iPad for free?

Free tablets are available to low-income Americans through Lifeline and ACP, government grants, or nonprofits.





Which is better laptop or iPad?

If you want to buy a device for professional use cases such as encoding, video editing, etc., then a laptop is for you. But if you're not a pro or already have a device that can handle everything work-related, then an iPad is the right choice.





How long do iPads last?

Apple typically supports a new iPad with iPadOS updates for at least five years, and often for several more years.





Can you print from iPad?

Use AirPrint to print wirelessly to an AirPrint-enabled printer from apps like Mail, Photos, and Safari. Many apps available on the App Store are also AirPrint compatible.









