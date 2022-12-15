Sony Speakers: Get The Best Bluetooth Speakers Worth Their Value

Sony Speakers: If you are unsatisfied with your house party music or are looking for high-fidelity speakers for your home entertainment system, you can buy Sony Bluetooth speakers. Because you can not carry your home entertainment like Soundbars and home theatre systems, that time high-quality Bluetooth speakers are the best choice. There are many speakers with Sony's EXTRA BASS function to enjoy rhythmic beats. Sony speakers are dust, waterproof and portable, so you can also take them with you and even use them at the beach or at your poolside party.





You can buy Sony Bluetooth speakers that have functions like line lights, a rustproof body, or even the Near Field Communication connectivity option.





Also Read: JBL Speakers For 2022.





Best Sony Speakers

Below you will find top choices of Sony Bluetooth speakers that will give you an extra bass sound to enjoy your moments.





Sony SRS-XB33 speakers have an X-Balanced speaker unit that achieves sound quality and powerful sound pressure for a richer, deeper, more rewarding listening experience.



Buy Now





Their mic function offers a convenient way to talk hands-free, whether it's a conference call for work or a chat with friends. Sony SRS-XB33 Price: Rs 13,790.







Sony Srs-Xb13 speaker comes with a specially engineered strap to make traveling with it more leisurely.

Buy Now





Take this speaker to the pool, river, or park, and you can listen to your music while you and your friends enjoy the sun. Sony Speaker Price: Rs 3,990.





Also Read: Best Bluetooth Speakers Under 5000.





Sony SRS-XB23 speakers are dustproof and waterproof which makes them easy to carry for your pool parties.

Buy Now





The listing life of this Bluetooth speaker is up to 12 hours and their X-Balanced Speaker Unit achieves high sound quality and powerful sound. Sony Speaker Price: Rs 8,944.







Sony SRS-XP700 speaker gives you chance to feel the beat of your track in every corner with powerful omnidirectional sound.

Buy Now





This Sony speaker has up to 25 hours of battery life & quick charging ability means you will rarely have to go without any music. Sony Speaker Price: Rs 38,696.







Sony SRS-XB01 speaker is small in size but in volume to deliver powerful beats wherever you travel. Turn your virtual happy hour party into a dance party with EXTRA BASS.

Buy Now





This speaker wirelessly connects 2 speakers and achieves stereo sound with a speaker add function. Sony Speaker Price: Rs 5,459.









Explore more Sony speakers here:

Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.