Marshall Speakers Under 35000: Top Wireless Speakers Online

Marshall Speakers Under 35000: Relax after a stressful day with soft music from Marshall Bluetooth speakers. Besides producing crisp and clear sound, these wireless speaker’s vintage look makes them a great addition to your home decor. Choose a portable Bluetooth speaker to make long drives comfortable. Take a look!

By Srishty Kumari
Thu, 08 Dec 2022 04:01 PM IST
Marshall Speakers Under 35000 | Image Source: Pexels

Marshall Speakers Under 35000: Feel like a rockstar when you adjust the bass and treble on Marshall Bluetooth speakers that resemble guitar amps. Pick an option with a strap for easy carrying, or choose a speaker that fits in your pocket. Find waterproof speakers that let you listen to your favorite music while taking a shower or relaxing by the pool without worrying about malfunctions.


Listen for longer with their range of stylish and durable speakers. Complete with in-ear, over-ear, noise cancellation, and Bluetooth options, enjoying music has never been easier. 


Marshall Speakers Under 35000: Popular Picks

Below get premium options of speakers from Marshall Bluetooth speakers to add a luxurious feel to your music time. 


Marshall Acton II 60 Watt Wireless Bluetooth Speaker - 10% off

This wireless speaker combines contemporary technology with iconic Marshall design to deliver hard-hitting sound while retaining a classic look. 

Acton II is the smallest speaker in the Marshall line-up but produces a sound that’s nothing short of large. It delivers a well-balanced, powerful audio experience. Marshall Speaker Price: Rs 26,999


Marshall Kilburn II 36W Bluetooth Portable Speaker - 6% off

Marshall Kilburn II hits high trebles cleanly, handles low bass with ease, and has a clear, lifelike mid-range. 

This Marshall speaker features multi-host functionality so you can easily connect and switch between two Bluetooth devices. Bluetooth 5.0 provides superior wireless sound at a range of up to 30 feet. Marshall Speaker Price: Rs 29,999


Marshall Emberton 20 Watt Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker - 14% off

Emberton utilizes True Stereophonic, a unique form of multi-directional sound from Marshall speakers.

Tough and resilient, boasting an extremely durable and easy-to-use design that features an IPX7 water-resistance rating. Emberton's weight is just 0.7 kg and can fit in the palm of your hand, making it the perfect compact speaker to take with you. Marshall Speaker Price: Rs 14,997


Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker - 8% off

Stanmore II is the most versatile speaker in the Marshall line-up and is perfect for any room, big or small. 

Fine-tune your music to meet your requirements with the Marshall Bluetooth app or the analog controls on your speaker’s top panel. Marshall Speaker Price: Rs 34,999


Marshall Uxbridge Airplay Multi-Room Wireless Speaker with Alexa Built-in - 12% off

Fill your home with immersive sound by building a multi-room system with Amazon Echo and other supported Alexa built-in speakers or Airplay 2-enabled speakers. 

This Bluetooth speaker combines contemporary technology with an iconic Marshall design to deliver hard-hitting sound while retaining a classic look. Marshall Speaker Price: Rs 21,999



Explore more marshall speakers here

 

Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.

