boAt Soundbar: Best Home Audio With A New Scale

boAt Soundbar: Soundbars are a great choice over those bulky home theatre systems. You can easily accommodate these soundbars with woofers or boAt Bluetooth speakers in your living room because of their sleek and slim design. But when things come to the best soundbar brand you may confuse to choose the right one. At that time you can go with boAt soundbars which are the most lovable and premium brand for soundbars.





Whether you want to pair boAt speakers to your smart TV or stream straight from your smartphone, boAt soundbars are a great choice for everything. In addition, the powerful surround sound experience these boAt Bluetooth speakers offer makes them ideal for all types of gatherings or parties.





boAt Soundbar: Popular Speakers For Home

Below you will get the top choice for the best soundbar from the brand boAt. These soundbars are a much better choice for a home in comparison to home theatres.





Experience the boAt speakers sound with the 80W R.M.S. delivered by AAVANTE BAR 2050 and its 80W wireless subwoofer or boAt Bluetooth speakers.

The boAt AAVANTE 2050 soundbar is apt for multiple forms of entertainment as it offers different modes such as NEWS, MOVIES, MUSIC, and 3D for a true listening experience. boAt AAVANTE 2050 Soundbar Price: Rs 8,499.





boAt Aavante 1250 is an exquisitely styled soundbar with a premium finish that adds to the beauty of your home as much as it adds to the immersive auditory experience.

You can control this soundbar’s playback via easy operational controls and the master remote control device. boAt Soundbar Price: Rs 6,999.







boAt AAVANTE 3150D is one of the best seller models of boAt. This soundbar is coming with a 5.1 Bluetooth channel surround sound with 260W wired subwoofers.

This boAt speaker is coming in a sleek design with a premium finish. This soundbar has multiple connectivity modes such as Bluetooth, USB, AUX, Optical, and HDMI. boAt Soundbar Price: Rs 14,999.





Experience boAt soundbar sound with 120W R.M.S premium audio delivered by the boAt Aavante 1750 soundbar and its wireless subwoofer or boAt Bluetooth speakers.

Its 2.1 Channel captivating sound gets you set for an alternate dimension, with an ethereal sound quality that adds color to your audio as well as visual experience. boAt Soundbar Price: Rs 7,999.





boAt Aavante Bar has a sleek design with a premium finish. This soundbar has Amazon Alexa control that gives you the option to voice control for playing your favorite songs, movies, or anything.

The boAt speakers are apt for different genres of music as it offers different EQ modes viz. Rock, Classical, Jazz, and Pop for a truly immersive listening experience. boAt Soundbar Price: Rs 11,999.







Explore more boAt soundbars here:

