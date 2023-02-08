Best Sony 5.1 Home Theatres In India: Make Movies At Home Memorable

Best Sony 5.1 Home Theatres: To enjoy an immersive audio experience like never before, you have got to invest in a good home theater system. And a Sony home theatre 5.1 can be your entertainment buddy as it provides a natural and crystal clear sound quality that fills your entire room. 5.1 is now the most commonly used layout in both commercial cinemas and home theatres. Sony 5.1 home theatres use five full bandwidth channels and one low-frequency effects channel that give you a 360-degree full sound coverage for the thriller experience.





From extra bass to unmatchable loud volume, the entire enjoyment of TV watching gets revamped by installing these amazing home theatre systems. Now all you just need to do is sit back and immerse yourself in this beautiful experience.





Best Sony 5.1 Home Theatres In India









Below we have listed the best Sony home theatre 5.1 speakers with their specifications and feature details.





Sony HT-A3000 5.1ch 360 Home Theatre - 26% off

The Sony 5.1 home theatre offers an immersive sound that comes from all around you. Dolby Atmos and DTS:X lend a more realistic, multi-dimensional sound to your content.



Their front panel display shows the volume level, sound mode, and input, while an easy on-screen interface lets you make more detailed adjustments. Sony Home Theatre Price: Rs 99,980.







Sony HT-S20R 5.1ch Home Theatre System - 25% off

Enjoy dramatic, high-quality surround sound from 5.1 home theatre separate audio channels with Dolby digital.



Sony home theatre 5.1 system has HDMI ARC that lets you connect to compatible smart TVs with a single cable, reducing cable clutter. Sony Home Theatre Price: Rs 17,990.







Sony HT-S40R 5.1ch Home Theatre System - 23% off

Sony 5.1 home theatre system has a three-channel bar speaker, rear speakers, and a subwoofer that work together to deliver big, full-frequency sound.



With a TV wireless connection, you can send audio to your home theatre system wirelessly with a Sony Bravia TV. Sony Home Theatre Price: Rs 26,990.







Sony HT-S500RF 5.1ch Home Theatre System - 21% off

A 3-channel sony soundbar, subwoofer, and two powerful rear speakers create an authentic Sony home theatre 5.1 system sound for the cinema experience.



This home theatre has 2X front tweeter speakers to reproduce high frequency to enrich the surround sound. Sony Home Theatre Price: Rs 34,910.







Sony HT-S700RF 5.1ch Home Theatre System - 21% off

New Diamond shaped grill design on the Sony home theatre maximizes the aperture ratio to deliver higher sound pressure.



Sony 5.1 home theatre’s 20cm bigger subwoofer unit ensures you enjoy powerful and clear bass while watching your favorite content. Sony Home Theatre Price: Rs 42,510.





FAQ: Best Sony 5.1 Home Theatres In India





1. Which is the best 5.1 Home Theatre in India?

In comparison to any other brand, Sony home theatre delivers high-quality sounds.





2. What is the cost of a Sony 5.1 Home Theatre?

You can get a Sony home theatre 5.1 for between Rs 20,000 to 1,00,000.





3. Can 5.1 play Dolby Atmos?

A Dolby Atmos home theatre can play any stereo, 5.1, or 7.1 content.





4. Does 5.1 need a subwoofer?

For the action and dramatic sounds, the key is the high-quality sound woofer.









Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.