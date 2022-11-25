6 Marshall Speakers Every Music Lovers Should Know About - Best Speakers In The Town

Best Marshall Speakers: Music buffs don’t hesitate to invest prime amounts while purchasing a solid speaker. Amidst big brands floating around like JBL, boAt, Sony, Bose, etc, Marshall speakers have been successful in winning the hearts of a lot of music lovers. Its dapper look and unparalleled sound quality have made Marshall a worthy purchase option. Whether you want a portable speaker or a wired one, Marshall gives you more than enough options to choose from. However, since a lot of Marshall speakers’ versions are available in the market, it becomes inevitable to come up with a list of the top 6 purchase alternatives available online in India.





So, buckle up as we take you on a quick ride through the speaker town. Explore the wide range and specifications of these Marshall speakers and choose the one that goes well with your budget. Happy Shopping!





6 Marshall Speakers You Should Not Miss





When on the lookout for a good speaker, Marshall is the one name that will surely cross your mind, and rightly so. The exquisiteness of Marshall speakers and their robust design value gives us more appeal towards these impeccable products. So, to make it simpler for you, let’s take a gander at the 6 best Marshall speakers:









Purchase this awesome wireless portable speaker from Marshall that can be your perfect travel companion on your next trip. Known for its IPX7 water-resistant nature, this Marshall speaker is tough and resilient in nature and in turn boasts a durable and user-friendly design. Available with a multi-directional control knob for easy handling, this Marshall speaker weighs only 0.7 grams, making it extremely ideal to carry anywhere you go. Marshall Speaker Price: Rs 14,997.









Try this Marshall Willen Speaker that comes with up to 15 hours of playtime on a single charge. The offered Marshall portable Bluetooth speaker is light in weight, simple to handle, and water-resistant in nature. Along with this, the offered Marshall speaker can also be strapped around your waist or back using its rubber back-mounted strap. With an in-built microphone and versatile stack mode, this Marshall speaker will make you groovy with its sound quality. Marshall Speaker Price: Rs 9,999.









Talking about the best Marshall speakers, don’t miss this Acton II version that comes in a dashing black color and is versed with a subwoofer as a special attribute. This Marshall speaker comes with an iconic design and multi-host functionality, making it an ideal choice for parties and get-togethers. Moreover, this Marshall speaker comes in the 15 x 26 x 16 cm dimension and weighs around 2.85 kg. Marshall Speaker Price: Rs 26,011.









Make your weekends more exciting and filled with terrific sounds using this splendid Marshall speaker. Available in black color, this Marshall speaker comes with Bluetooth 5.0 and is known to offer an unmatched wireless audio experience at a range of up to 10 meters. A highly popular Marshall speaker, this product comes with a classy appearance and is available with analog controls. Marshall Speaker Price: Rs 39,990.













Now make your home sound like a tomorrow land party by buying this premium-range Marshall Speaker. The Marshall Woburn Speaker comes with contemporary technology and a stylish retro appearance, ensuring to give your living room or bedroom a cool look. In addition to this, the offered Marshall speaker goes well with both, smartphones and tablets. Available in the 40.89 x 49.02 x 29.97 cm dimension, this Marshall Speaker weighs around 8.55 grams. Marshall Speaker Price: 49,999.













Bring this Marshall Speaker home if you want to enjoy a remarkable experience with friends at home. Available with wireless connectivity options like Bluetooth, this Marshal Speaker is known to offer up to 20 plus hours of portable playtime on a single charge. Available in a rugged and durable design, this Marshall Speaker gives out multi-directional sound and is known for its waterproof nature. Marshall Speaker Price: Rs 29,999.









