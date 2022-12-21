5 Top Smartwatch With ECG Tracker: Advanced Heart Check On Your Wrist

Smartwatch With ECG Tracker: Smartwatches have come a long way from just being termed as a fashion accessory. You can check notifications, receive and make calls, keep a track of your health, and sleep cycle and monitor your heart with this simple and small device. If you want to keep a check on your heart on regular basis and in real-time then going for a smartwatch with an ECG tracker is a great idea. Heart rate monitors and electrocardiogram (ECG) sensors have become very popular in recent years with growing medical conditions. These smart watches are compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones.





These smartwatches are excellent for monitoring your health and fitness since they let you monitor your heart rhythm and electrical activity. A smartwatch can be used to diagnose medical concerns as well as help you to keep track of all your activities and go closer to your objectives. The price of smart watch might vary from brand to brand along with the features.













Smartwatch With ECG Tracker





Smartwatch not only comes with a stylish look and design but has all the advanced features related to health and fitness. Check out some of the best smartwatches with ECG trackers.









The Apple is the best smartwatch with an ECG tracker. The stylish look and design add elegance to your personality. Besides tracking heart health it can also monitor your oxygen level along with high





and low heart rate notifications. This smart watch also comes with a crash and fall detection feature to connect you automatically in case of an emergency. Apple Smartwatch Price: Rs 58,899.









This Fitbit smart watch strikes the right balance of fashion and functionality. You can customize the design as per your look and the color of your outfit. A built-in skin temperature sensor records and

monitor your health activity, and the EDA Scan app identifies electrodermal activity that suggests your body's reaction to stress. Fitbit Smartwatch Price: Rs 18,501.









This modern, sleek and stylish smartwatch from the brand boAT includes ECG readings to check your heart health. Wear this smartwatch and track your activity from your wrist. You can also check all

your emails and messages without taking out your phone. The screen size is 1.69 Inches and comes with IP68 dust, sweat, and splash resistance. boAt Smartwatch Price: Rs 1499.





A classic smartwatch that can give you an elegant look. This watch comes with a battery life of 14 days. There are many colors available in this smart watch that you can choose from. With a great

AMOLED display, this has an array of modern features. This can also be your workout and travel buddy. Titan Smartwatch Price: Rs 8,995.









Noise is one of the best and most affordable smartwatches featuring 150+ cloud watch faces. It offers an easy way to track all your activities in real time. The 100 sports mode with auto-detection





feature smart watch has a screen size of 1.69 Inches. Stay connected with all your friends and family anytime with the calling feature of this watch. Noise Smartwatch Price: Rs 1,799.





