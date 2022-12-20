Time To Find The Latest boAt Smartwatch Price List: Wearable Devices For Z-Generations

boAt Smartwatch Price List: Smartwatches have come a long way by incorporating all the advanced features. Just like a smartphone, these watches also can do everything from accessing notifications to keeping a check on all your fitness activity. The function of the smartwatch is not just limited to telling time but is beyond that. Not everyone can afford Apple smart watches, so for affordable buyers, boAt Smartwatch is suitable for both men and women.





Once you connect your phone to this smartwatch you can check all your emails, messages, and notifications just from your wrist. BoAt Smartwatch Price List comes under budget with all the latest features. Apart from all the smart functions these smartwatches also add a great style statement to your look. boAt Smartwatch is a perfect fitness tracker which keeps a count of your calorie intake, steps taken, heart rate, monitoring your oxygen levels, and many more. The best feature of these smartwatches is “ find my phone”. Through this, you can locate your phone easily. Play music, make or receive calls, and reply to messages instantly without taking out your phone with the help of these boAt Smartwatches.













boAt Smartwatch Price List





After doing all the analysis and going through the reviews we have shortlisted some of the best boAt Smartwatch price lists. Take a look:









Explore this stylish BoAt Smartwatch designed with a big square LCD display of 1.69 inches. This watch comes with the feature of built Alexa to simplify your work. The brightness of this boAt





smartwatch gets adjusted automatically with the environment. This sport-friendly smart watch is equipped with 4 sports modes and 5 ATM dust, splash, and sweat resistance. boAt Smartwatch Price: Rs 2799.









Another affordable boAT Smartwatch Price promises an iconic design along with great features. The sleek metal body design gives this watch a unique look. Designed with lightweight you can track all





your daily activities like steps count, calorie count, and many more. This smart watch comes in three different colors. boAt Smartwatch Price: Rs 1499.









You cannot ignore the outstanding design of this boAT Smartwatch. The screen size is 1.3 Inches. These smart watches also offer a great battery life of up to 7 days. Designed with 10 active sports









modes like running, walking, cycling, climbing, yoga, basketball, football, badminton, skipping, and swimming. With the help of this smartwatch you can access notifications easily. boAt Smartwatch Price: Rs 1999.





To strike the right balance of fashion and function this boAt Smartwatch Price is designed so that you can modify with 150+ watch faces. Connect your phone through this smartwatch and receive calls

immediately with just a touch from your wrist. The display size is 1.69 HD. Monitor your heart rate and blood oxygen level with the help of this smartwatch. boAt Smartwatch Price: Rs 1799.









Check out this boat Smartwatch Price offering a premium built-in speaker and microphone at a pocket-friendly price. Even if you are outside standing in a crowded place and your phone rings you





do not have to take out your phone to receive calls. Just with a tap on your wrist you can make and receive calls easily. boAT Smartwatch Price: Rs 3,499.





Explore more options for boAT Smartwatch Price List





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.