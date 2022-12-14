5 Smart Watches For Men Under 20000: Your One-Stop Tech Companion

Smart Watches For Men Under 20000: Making and receiving calls, checking notifications, and reading messages have become easier with the help of smart watches. You no longer need to take out your phone from your pocket or bag to receive calls. Everything is available at your wrist. By connecting these smart watches for men with your phone you can do a lot more than even a smartphone can’t. Smartwatches have made our life easier. The price of smart watch varies from brand to brand.





If you are thinking that mens smart watch is costlier then you are wrong as they are available in different price range. For all budget buyers, there are multiple options for smart watches. With the help of these watches, you can easily locate and find your phone as it comes with tracking and GPS features. Having one can be useful if you make calls frequently.





Read More: Apple Smart Watches





Smart Watches For Men Under 20000





Check out the top choices with the latest price of smart watch. They are affordable and comes with stylish design and advanced features.









Compatible with smartphones this Fitbit smart watch for men gives a stylish look. For better visibility to read messages or any notification it comes with a screen size of 1.34 inches. It can track your





Buy Now

heart rate, and breathing, monitor your sleep quality, and do lots more. A great partner for your workout it monitors all your steps and the calories taken. This smartwatch is available in three trendy colors. It also features Alexa to make your work easier. Fitbit Smart Watch Price: Rs 11,759.









The beautiful and elegant design of this mens smart watch is compatible with both Android and iPhone. So both users can wear this watch. The waterproof feature makes it safe to wear while





Buy Now

swimming. The offered smart watch is designed with 240*240 pixels resolution to make the screen clear and bright. The display screen will be lightened up automatically while lifting the wrist making it easier to read notifications. Though the price of smart watch is affordable yet it gives a royal look. Smart Watch Price: Rs 8581.









Huawei mens smart watch comes with a display size of 1.39 Inches. With a wireless charger, it offers an amazing battery life of up to 2 weeks. By charging for just 5 minutes you can use it for 10 hours.

Buy Now

You can receive, reject, or mute calls from your wrist. So, if you are in the middle of a bust road you do not have to take out your phone to receive calls. You can just do it with this smart watch. Huawei Smart Watch Price: Rs 16,550.





Read More: Best Smart Watches Under 10000









One of the best and most affordable smart watches for men this boAT is designed with a stylish look. You can even wear this to any party as it gives an elegant look with a big square LED display. It can

Buy Now

monitor your sleep, and heart rate, and also comes with a stress monitor. This smartwatch is a must-buy for people with a limited budget but wishes to get all the great features. boAt Smart Watch Price: Rs 2659.









This Noise Smart Watch is really impressive and comes in different colors. It ensures a faster and more stable connection to keep you updated. The feature of DND allows you to take a break when









Buy Now

you want to get a sound nap time. This mens smart watch features 100 sports modes and 150+ cloud-based watch faces. Noise Smart Watch Price: Rs 2499.





Explore more options on smart watches for men







Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.