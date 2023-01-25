Smart Watch Price In India (January 2023)

Smart Watch Price List In India: Wearing a watch is a symbol of class and style statement. In the modern era, the features of a watch have drastically changed with the invention of the smart watch. Imagine how easy your life has become when you can get a device performing the same function as a smartphone. Smart watches are a great partner for your daily fitness regime. You can track your calorie intake, and the number of steps, monitor your heart rate, and oxygen level, and many more things that a phone can not do. The smart watch price list in India varies from brand to brand along with features too.





Smartwatches are for both men and women. Imagine you are stuck in a crowded public transport and you have an important notification to check or a call to pick up. With the help of smart watches, you do not have to take out your phone from your bag or pocket. Just tap on the watch and you can check everything. Smart watch price list in both budget and premium differs a lot. Connect your phone to smartwatch and you can even listen to music besides taking calls and checking messages.





Smart Watch Price List In India









Having the best smart watches is very important to monitor your health and track all your fitness activities. To help you make a smart choice we have listed some of the best picks. Check out!!





Apple Watch Series 8





Talking about the best smart watch price list in the premium range then nothing can beat the Apple watch. With the latest series 8 feature this watch is a classy addition with all the latest features.

Versed with an ECG tracker you can check your heart health right from your wrist in this small device. Small yet powerful having an Apple smartwatch also adds glamour to your look. Apple Smart Watch Price: Rs 55,900





Fire-Boltt Smartwatch





Fire- Boltt smartwatch is appreciated for its strong battery life. These smart watches are fit to withstand sweat, dust, dirt, and sand. There are many unique colors available that you can choose

from. The AMOLED screen offers a better view while reading messages or emails. This lightweight watch is the best fitness-tracking device. Fire-Boltt Smart Watch Price: Rs 3,799.





Noise ColorFit Smart Watch





Searching for a smart watch price list in the medium range? Explore this one from Noise that comes with a fast charge and 60 sports modes. With the help of this smartwatch you can also track your

sleep and heart rate by just wearing this while sleeping. This is designed with a waterproof feature and has a screen size of 1.69 Inches. Noise Smart Watch Price: Rs 1,499.





boAt Wave Lite Smartwatch





A high resolution and immersive visual experience make this smart watch from boAT one of the finest. The offered watch has a battery life of 7 days. Listen to music, make calls, and check





notifications without worrying about the battery. There are three color variants available in this watch. With the features of IP68 dust, sweat, and splash resistance you can wear this even while doing the workout. boAt Smart Watch Price: Rs 1,799.





Amazfit Mini Smart Watch





Checking for a smart watch price list on a medium budget but with all the latest features? Check out this one from Amazfit. To simplify your work the offered watch has the feature of Alexa. There are





more than 80 watch faces available to match your dress and mood, or you may upload your own photographs for a more unique watch face. Amazfit Smart Watch Price: Rs 5,998.





FAQ: Smart Watch Price List In India





1. Which is the No 1 smart watch brand?

Apple tops the list of the best smart watch brand.

2. Does the smart watch price list in India differs from other countries?

Yes, the smart watch price list in India differs from other countries.

3. Which is India's best smart watch?

Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Smart Watch

Noise ColorFit Ultra 2

Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus

Fastrack Reflex VOX

Amazfit GTS2 Mini (New Version)

4. Which is the cheapest smart watch price list in India?

TAGG Verve NEO Smartwatch is the cheapest smart watch price list in India.

Explore more options on the smart watch price list in India





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.