5 Best Smartwatches For Android Phones

Best Smartwatches: With the evaluation of technology watches have come a long way. Besides displaying time and date one can also track health and fitness. The best smartwatches can add some convenience to your daily routine. You can make or pick up calls right from your wrist. If you think that smartwatches are only for Apple users then you are wrong. There are many top brands offering the best smartwatches for Android Phones. Whether you have a mobile phone from Samsung, Oneplus, Vivo, etc these smart watches are easily compatible and a perfect combination of style and functions.





The vibrant display, stupendous functions, and sleek design make these smartwatches a must-have in today's fast-paced life. Anyone hunting for the best smartwatch for Android phones can get confused with a wide range of collections. Many of us prefer budget ones while some look for a stylish appearance. So, all android users can get a smartwatch with all the features and in various brands.





Best Smartwatches For Android Phones





After proper research and reading dozen of articles, we have come up with the best smartwatches. Check out!!





Noise ColorFit Pulse Smartwatch - Budget Buy





Best smartwatches for Android phones? Explore this one from Noise if you have a limited budget. Available in many colors this watch is designed with a large display screen of 1.4 Inches. There are 8





sports modes and comes with swappable straps. Now you can match the color of the watch with your outfit. Keep a track of your heart rate, sleep monitor, calorie intake, etc right from your wrist. Noise Smartwatch Price: Rs 1,599.





boAt Xtend Smartwatch - Superb Battery Life





The boAt Smartwatch is appreciated for its impeccable battery life. Work on the go with this watch. You can check your notifications, listen to music, and track your steps with the help of this wearable





device. To simplify your work this has the feature of Alexa. The square size screen offers amazing brightness and has multiple watch faces. Equipped with 5 ATM dust, splash, and sweat resistance this smartwatch is a great pick. boAt Smartwatch Price: Rs 2,699.





Fire-Boltt Smartwatch - Great Style





Looking for stylish and best smartwatches for Android phones? Your search ends here. The fire-Boltt smartwatch is designed with a round display and size of 1.28 Inches. With the help of this watch,

you can monitor your blood oxygen anytime and anywhere. You can choose from the various color options. Fire-Boltt Smartwatch Price: Rs 2,199





This Samsung watch has everything that makes this the best smartwatch. Compatible with Android phones this comes with great features like a sleep monitor, alarm clock, activity tracker, stress





tracking, and heart rate monitoring. A small device with outstanding functions to ease your life. If you are not restricted by any budget then this is a great choice for all Android users. Samsung Smartwatch Price: Rs 30,999.









With a high resolution and immersive visual experience, this smartwatch for android phones from TAGG is designed with a longer-lasting battery. The minimalist design and great features make this





watch a superb choice for Android users. This is waterproof and tracks your heart and oxygen level 24*7. TAGG Smartwatch Price: Rs 1,199.





FAQs: Best Smartwatches For Android Phones





1. Which is the best Smartwatches for Android Phones?





Fire-Boltt Smartwatch Talk 2

Samsung Gear S2 Smartwatch

Noise ColorFit Pulse Smartwatch





2. Do Android smartwatches work with any phone?

Android Smartwatches are compatible with only android phones.





3. Do smartwatches need Wi-Fi?

You just need to connect your smartwatch to your phone via Bluetooth or Wifi.





4. What are the most useful Smartwatches For Android Phones?





boAt Wave Lite Smartwatch

Noise Pulse 2 Max Advanced Bluetooth

Fire-Boltt Ring Plus







Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.